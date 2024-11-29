If the $699 price tag on this RTX 4060 Black Friday gaming PC wasn't tempting enough, Walmart is trying to lure me in with a free copy of Assassin's Creed Shadows

iBuypower Slate 6 | Core i5 12600KF | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199.99 $699 at Walmart (save $500.99)

We didn't think that RTX 4060 gaming PCs would get much cheaper but here's proof that if you wait long enough in the sales, a sweet deal will come to light. Ignore the original price and just look at what you're getting for a dollar under $700. That Core i5 12600KF might be a bit old but it still has lots of poke for 1080p gaming, so it's a perfect match for the RTX 4060. Price check: Amazon $919

If Walmart wasn't the biggest, heavy-hittiest megacorporation it is, I'd be wondering how it's making any money at all with this deal on the liquid-cooled iBuyPower Slate 6 Mesh Gaming desktop because you're getting $500 of raw savings value and an anticipated triple-A videogame because hey, why not, as long as we're burning money.

This is a seriously impressive piece of kit for $699. So impressive, in fact, I've dethroned a different deal from our Black Friday Gaming Deals 2024 page to make way for it.

An RTX 4060, an Intel Core i5 13600KF make this a heavy hitter—meanwhile, a 1 TB SSD will be more than enough to get you gaming for the foreseeable, and hey, you can always shop around for more SSDs with a little help from your best friend PC Gamer. For legal purposes, I must clarify that this is a joke and that I'm not your best friend. Unless you wanna hang out later, I'm free.

They've also decided to just throw Assassin's Creed Shadows at it. Y'know, Ubisoft's next mainline game, no big deal. You'll need to redeem a code through the Intel website, which requires making an account and giving them your phone number. But you've got until May 15 2025 to do that.

They're even giving you an RGB mouse and keyboard to sweeten the pot, though given the page doesn't shout them out, I'm sure you'll want to slap your own peripherals on this thing, or mount them like hunting trophies on your wall.

The only 'downside' I can really see here is that 16 gigs of RAM (though that's more than serviceable for a PC under $1,000) but also, you're saving $500. You could go grab a compatible upgrade and still have enough dosh left over to get yourself something pretty. That, or you could grab a gaming chair to preside over your new dominion. World's your oyster.