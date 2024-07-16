I love my aging 1080p panels, but the $170 Prime Day deal on this 1440p, 180Hz monitor might mean it's time to say goodbye

Acer Nitro XV271U M3bmiiprx | 27-inch | 180Hz | 1440p | 0.5 ms G2G resposne | IPS | $289.99 $169.99 at Amazon (save $120) This Acer monitor is a steal for all you prospective competitive gamers, hitting a high refresh rate and low response time sweet spot (0.5-1 ms gray-to-gray). It's the same price as the Odyssey G5 below but is better for those of you who prefer an IPS panel to a VA. Price check: Newegg $281.99

I don't want to name names, but I know for certain there's someone out there who's still putting in their gaming hours on a years-old 1080p workhorse. That's because it's me. I'm names. Sure, my rig is more than capable of handling a higher resolution, but whenever I've considered the cost of upgrading, I find myself wondering: How many more pixels could I really need?

Generally, I'm not predisposed towards extravagance. Am I not content with my lot in life and in monitors? Usually, but when Amazon Prime Day drops a 180Hz, 1440p IPS panel for $170, even I'm tempted.

Typically running around $290, the 27-inch Acer Nitro XV271U is currently cheaper than it's ever been, and it doesn't just offer 360 additional p's to those of us stubbornly lingering in our aging resolution standards. It's an IPS monitor, a type of display panel generally offering better colors and viewing angles. And where IPS monitors of earlier years would demand a high price tag for competitive refresh rates, the XV271U can hit up to 180Hz.

Likewise, the XV271U boasts a 0.5ms-1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium to avoid screen tearing. It's one of the best picks in our round-up of 1440p panels on sale for Prime Day . By pairing IPS image quality and viewing angles with snappy response times, I could be reacting to that high level of visual detail with competition-ready reaction speeds, even in those moments when I realize I've been leaning really far to one side to try and peek around in-game cover despite that not being how anything works.

It does look, however, like the XV271U's built-in monitor stand is similar to what came attached to my noble, august 1080p Acer panels, and I'm seeing a few reviews mentioning a familiar awkwardness when trying to angle the monitor left or right. Not a huge concern, but you might want to put some of those Prime Day savings towards a monitor arm.