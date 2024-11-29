Here are my best suggestions on how to upgrade your old AMD gaming PC with Black Friday deals

Not everyone wants to buy a whole new AMD gaming PC over Black Friday. If you're happy with your PC case and your motherboard, then why spend more on the bits you don't need? After all, this is PC Gamer and we pride ourselves on staying modular in an ever more non-standard, incompatible world.

Whether you're still sitting pretty on an AMD CPU with a frankly antique AM3 socket, or are just looking to improve your AM4 build to something a little more powerful, I've found some smashing deals to help you along the upgrade process. Heck, if you're about to hit the big red button on a Zen 4/5 processor with an AM5 socket—AMD's most recent socket with DDR5 memory capability—there are some great options to give you a leg-up this deals season.

AM4

AM5

Zen 3 processor (AM4 socket)

If you're looking to save some cash, now is a great time to buy one of AMD's Zen 3 processors, since the release of the AM5 socket has all but stolen the limelight. But for those of us who are happy chugging along with DDR4 memory, a nice upgrade to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D is a great option at its current price.

Usually around $250, you can nab the Ryzen 7 5700X3D for just $197 right now at Amazon. Pair that with the MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk now down to $110, an RX 7800 XT for $450 and DDR4 RAM and you're laughing with all that money saved.

Price watch: ➖

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D | 8 cores | 16 threads | 4.1 GHz boost | 96 MB L3 cache | 105 W TDP | AM4 socket | $249 $196.89 at Amazon (save $52.11)

Looking to give your AMD AM4 gaming PC a nice CPU upgrade without spending a fortune? Well, this is the processor to pick. Cheaper than the 5800X3D but only a fraction slower, it's a brilliant gaming CPU (read our review). Slap on a decent air cooler and you'll be set for years.

Price watch: ➖

ASRock Challenger RX 7800 XT | 16 GB GDDR6 | 3,840 shaders | 2,475 MHz boost | $469.99 $449.99 at Newegg (save $20)

At this price point, the best card used to be the RX 6800 XT but these days we have deals like this one, where the 7800 XT has the same price tag. It's only a little bit faster than the card it's replaced, but you're still getting a lotta GPU for the money. RX 7800 XT price check: | Best Buy $469.99 | Amazon $449.99 | Walmart $479.99

All this will set you back just $810 for essentially an entirely new PC rebuilt in your old case, if you nab the components in the Black Friday sales. That's just $647 if you're already packing an AM4 motherboard and DDR4 RAM.

👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈

Price watch: ➖

MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk | AM4 socket | 4x PCIe slots | 2x M.2 slots | 6x USB rear ports | $159.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Why is this MSI motherboard so much cheaper than its Max variant, you may ask? Well, there's no onboard Wi-Fi for a start, and... well, that's pretty much it really. It's not quite as geared up for overclocking as the Max (though it can still do it) but if you don't care about that, just get this one and buy a Wi-Fi dongle with the money you've saved.

Price watch: ➖

Corsair Vengeance LPX | DDR4 RAM | 32 GB (2x16) | 3,600 MT/s | CL18 | $64 $52.99 at Amazon (save $11.01)

No fancy RGB on show here, but when it's this cheap, it really doesn't matter. Super fast, low latency, and low profile: the perfect match for any AM4 Ryzen or older Intel gaming PC.

Zen 4 processor (AM5 socket)

Alternatively, it might be time to go for a current gen build. Right now everyone and their moms want Zen 4 tech, in part because it grants much speedier RAM compatibility, and also because you won't have to upgrade your entire ecosystem for a while.

The important things to remember if you're heading into AM5 territory is that you'll need to do away with your old motherboard, and you're going to have to look for some DDR5 RAM because DDR4 simply will not work.

Price watch: 🔽

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X | 6 cores | 12 threads | 5.3 GHz boost | 32 MB L3 cache | 65 W TDP | AM5 socket | $299 $186.97 at Amazon (save $112.03)

Six cores are more than enough for most games, especially when they're as potent as those in this Ryzen 5 7600X. You really only need more if you like to do lots of content creation tasks, like video editing and offline rendering.

Price watch: 🔼

XFX RX 7900 XT | 20 GB GDDR6 | 5,376 shaders | 2,535 MHz boost | $649.99 $624.99 at Newegg (save $25, with promo code BFDDY2A649)

Seeing a bunch of RX 7900 XTs selling for well less than the original MSRP is a welcome sight, and while they might get overshadowed by some of Nvidia's greatest, they deliver a huge amount of performance. What we like about the Sapphire in particular is that it should run quieter than your average RX 7900 XT. We all could do with a little less noise from our PC. RX 7900 XT price check: Amazon $659.99| Best Buy $649.99 | Walmart $649.99

I know I said Zen 3 was cheap right now, but the Zen 4 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is not much more expensive at $187. Granted you'll want to pair it with a slightly more powerful GPU and an entirely different motherboard, but $1,152 for almost a full setup isn't bad at all.

If you've already grabbed one of the best GPU deals, that's only $527 for the best part of a current-gen gaming PC, and you'll be safe in the knowledge that that AM5 motherboard will see you through for a decade or more.

Price watch: ➖

Asus ROG Strix B650E-F Gaming | AM5 socket | 5x PCIe slots | 3x M.2 slots | 8x USB rear ports | WiFi 6E | $289.99 $239.99 at Amazon (save $50)

At this price, this Asus AM5 motherboard is much better value than when it first came to market. Packed with a three M.2 slots, including one PCIe 5.0 and two PCIe 4.0 slots, so you can nab yourself a couple of fancy M.2 SSDs.

Price watch: 🔼

Corsair Vengence RGB | DDR5-RAM | 32 GB (2x16) | 6,400 MT/s | CL36 | £129.99 £99.61 at Amazon (save $30.38)

While DDR5-6000 is the sweet spot for AMD CPUs, Intel's 13th and 14th Gen Core, and its new Core Ultra 200S processors, will happily take DDR5-6400. It's only a small performance boost so one shouldn't pay too much for it. Fortunately, this Corsair kit is priced just right, though its CAS latency isn't the best.

And don't forget to treat your machine right with some cooling. You're unlikely to get a cooler with your CPU today, so nab something simple yet effective. No need to go too fancy with AMD, as our Nick notes.