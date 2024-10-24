'I was hopeful': one lucky shopper ordered an RTX 4070 Super from Amazon for $40 and it wasn't just a rock in a box

If you've just bought yourself an RTX 4070 Super for approaching $600, look away now, as one Reddit user has managed to snag one for themselves for a little over 50 Canadian dollars, including shipping.

Originally posted on October 20, to the PCMR subreddit, user Vincenz_OB announced they had purchased the popular graphics card for $48.94 from Amazon.

This was met with disbelief, with one user saying: "On Amazon - a good deal on a Graphics Card is also known as a rock inside a nice box."

The reason many thought Vincenz would get a 'rock in a box' is because Amazon, being a huge multinational corporation, is believed to often check its returns through weight and seals on the box. Though less common now, there was a problem with the wrong Ryzen chips being sent to customers back in 2017. If you are clever and lucky enough, you could essentially tape up something heavy and send it back—play the odds that a firm dealing with a million packages a day wouldn't notice.

After just a single day (thanks Prime next-day shipping), the 4070 Super had arrived at Vincenz_OB's address, much to the disbelief of many a commenter.

I reached out to the original poster who told us: "With it being sold and shipped by Amazon, I was hopeful" but that they also tried to not "get too excited until it was delivered and unboxed".

I asked if they have had the chance to actually plug it in and try it out, to which they said "I tested it and ran a few games last and everything is running great. Couldn't be happier with the performance." I have seen the order details from Amazon and can confirm this very lucky gamer got it for just 56 and 27 cents Canadian. That's $40 USD, which is even less than the noted listing says.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Generally, it's not worth this kind of risk when buying second-hand or from a site you don't trust but, as long as you document the opening process and can verify what you have received, this is relatively low risk to do on Amazon. I'll be using the service quite a bit to check over the best Black Friday gaming PC deals as the big day draws near, though I don't expect to find anything this exciting.

Unfortunately for me, who just last week purchased the exact same card, the original poster managed to grab the very last one in stock.