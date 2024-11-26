With these two gaming PC deals, you're getting one of the best gaming CPUs no matter whether you want a Team Red or Green GPU

Black Friday is well and truly on, even though it's not actually Friday yet. But that doesn't matter when there are some top-notch gaming PC deals to be had already.

And what I have here are two examples from Yeiyan, a US system builder. Both are powered by one the very best gaming CPUs around: AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Where they differ is the graphics card and you can either go all Team Red, with the Radeon-powered model, or mix things up a bit with a Team Green GPU.

Yeiyan Phoenix

Yeiyan Phoenix | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 32 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,869.99 at Amazon

This isn't the cheapest RTX 4070 Ti Super gaming PC deal I've seen but those don't sport a Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor—the best gaming CPU bar its successor, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. This rig will have plenty of poke for games and if you pop a second large SSD into it, you'll have an awesome machine for years to come.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D doesn't seem like an amazing processor when you just look at its basic specs: eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock of 5.0 GHz. Nothing special but the magic is in the extra L3 cache that's bonded to the core chiplet. With a total of 96 MB of last-level cache, this processor just pushes way past anything else from AMD or Intel.

Naturally, you want to pair such a chip with a decent graphics card and in this case, you're getting a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super. Despite the somewhat clunky name, it's actually a really good GPU—just fractionally behind the RTX 4080 in most games—and it sports 16 GB of fast VRAM.

There's plenty of system memory too, 32 GB of DDR5-5600, which is more than fast enough. Most PC gamers will tell you that DDR5-6000 is the sweet spot but you'd be pushed hard to tell the difference in games.

It's a shame that there's only 1 TB of NVMe storage but at least the motherboard has room for at least one more M.2 SSD (perhaps two, though it's hard to tell) and there are some great Black Friday storage deals at the moment.

With four 120 mm case fans and a 240 mm AIO liquid cooler, you'll have no concerns about heat with this gaming PC. So if you want a great combination of red and green teams, this is one to seriously consider.

Yeiyan Yari II

Yeiyan Yari II | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RX 7900 XTX | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $2,179 at Amazon

It's another 7800X3D-powered gaming PC, so you'll know it'll crush any game when it comes to loading up the processor. And for pushing pixels, you've got AMD's best in the form of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Shame the RAM is a little on the slow side and the SSD is a bit small.

Now, if you've been wanting an all-AMD gaming PC, then you've probably noticed that they're a bit hard to find. Fortunately, you can stop looking, as this Yeiyan Yari II model packs an outstanding CPU and GPU combination.

That Ryzen 7 7800X3D has been paired with a Radeon RX 7900 XTX, AMD's most powerful desktop graphics card. It's a mighty thing, boasting 24 GB of VRAM, 96 RDNA 3 compute units, and a boost clock of 2.5 GHz. While it doesn't handle ray tracing as well as Nvidia's GPUs, it's still no slouch in this area, and you can always fire up FSR 3.1 upscaling and frame generation to pull back the performance.

You're getting 32 GB of system memory with this Yeiyan gaming PC too but it's slightly slower than the one above, rated to DDR5-5200. At this price, that's a little bit disappointing, just like the rather small 1 TB SSD.

Personally, I'd just leave the RAM as it is and pick up a second large SSD in the Black Friday sales.

Just as with the Phoenix, cooling is handled via four 120 mm case fans and an AIO liquid cooler for the CPU—the pictures in the deal suggest it's a 240 mm variant but the text says 360 mm. Either way, it'll cope with the 7800X3D just fine.

It's a shame that this gaming PC is a little bit on the pricey side but that's the downside to going all Team Red with a prebuild, as they're just not common enough to bring the price down.

