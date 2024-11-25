Well if it isn't another gaming PC deal from Yeyian, but this one with an RTX 4080 Super has me genuinely envious of those with cash to spare this Black Friday

Yeyian Phoenix Glass | Core i7 13700F | RTX 4080 Super | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at Newegg (save $600)

Oh Yeyian, you do know how to treat us well. What we have here is a bona fide high-end bargain, featuring the best graphics card on the market barring the ridiculously expensive RTX 4090: the RTX 4080 Super. Its i7 CPU and 32 GB of very snappy DDR5 RAM won't go amiss, either, although you should ensure you have the latest BIOS to prevent any voltage issues. For $1,900 this Phoenix Glass gaming PC is a steal.

I think the thing that excites me the most about sales events like Black Friday is waiting for the high-end gaming PCs to start dropping in price. Not that I'm buying one, mind—I wish—but when those 4080 Super rigs start dropping below $2,000, I start to drift off into fantasy.

This Yeyian Phoenix Glass gaming PC is case and point. (And doesn't it always seem to be a Yeyian build?) We're talking a rig sporting an RTX 4080 Super and Core i7 for just $1,900 at Newegg thanks to a $600 discount. That's well shy of $2,000 for a gaming PC that's almost as powerful as they come, at least for gaming.

It's been difficult of late to find an RTX 4080 Super gaming PC for as cheap as $2,000, let alone $100 cheaper than that, so this Yeyian is a breath of fresh air.

It's not as if you're sacrificing much on any front, either. The Core i7 13700F is a wonderful 16-core (8x P-Cores), 24-thread processor that's more than capable of smashing out productivity and creative workloads as well as gaming (just check to ensure it has the latest BIOS to prevent any issues). And 32 GB of DDR5-6000 RAM is exactly what you're looking for in a high-end gaming PC build. Faster RAM (or 64 GB of it) would be kind of overkill, so this Yeyian build gets it just right.

The only real downside is its 1 TB of storage, which is a shame for such a high-end build. But there has to be some give to achieve such a great price for a gaming PC like this. Thankfully, storage is pretty cheap these days, so just add another terabyte and you'll be golden.

Don't think that'll be an imminent need, either. Yes, storage can fill up quick, but 1 TB of storage should last you a while unless you're installing more than a handful gigantic modern AAA games.

If you're wondering what actual gaming performance this gaming PC should pump out, check out our RTX 4080 Super review. You'll see the graphics card in it is capable of producing some pretty stellar framerates all the way up to 4K resolution. There's nothing in this build that'll bottleneck that powerful GPU, either.

Oh, and the PC looks pretty dazzling, too, don't you think? Not so much the tempered glass side panel (that's a feature of most gaming PCs these days), rather the columned front panel. Lovely jubbly all round.

If you're looking for a value-friendly entry into high-end gaming, given its current discount, I reckon this is it.

