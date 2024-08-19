This Nvidia GPU paired with one of the best AMD Zen 4 CPUs feels like we're finally getting the sub-$1,000 gaming PCs we deserve

iBuyPower Scale | Ryzen 7 7700 | RTX 4060 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,179.99 $979.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

There is one disappointing aspect of this sub-$1,000 gaming PC, and that's the 600 W power supply isn't going to be sufficient if you want to drop the same amount again on a single GPU. That's it. Everything else about this machine sings to me. The eight-core, 16-thread Zen 4 AMD processor was one of the greats of the previous generation and the RTX 4060 Ti is finally appearing in PCs around the price it always should have been. Add to that a full 32 GB of DDR5 memory and an acceptable 1 TB SSD and we're golden. You even get a keyboard and mouse with it, so all you have to supply are a monitor and games.

I can feel it. It's happening. We're finally starting to get really good hardware at prices that don't feel utterly punitive. Which is a first for this generation; what can probably start to be called the outgoing generation now that we have the new AMD Zen 5 chips out and RTX 5000-series graphics cards on the horizon.

Before this, the sub-$1,000 gaming PCs were all RTX 4060 graphics cards on low-rent last-gen Intel chips. Now we have an RTX 4060 Ti with a proper eight-core, 16-thread AMD CPU inside it. The Ryzen 7 7700 was one of the best Zen 4 chips from that generation, being far more efficient than the Ryzen 7 7700X, but still delivering serious gaming performance with it.

But, not only that, we're not getting hobbled with a paltry amount of memory and a weak-heart SSD, which is something we've had to suffer with in the more budget-oriented segment of gaming PCs.

There's a full 32 GB of DDR5 memory here. I mean, it is only 5200 MT/s, so not the absolute fastest out there, but that really is a ton of quick RAM, and you're not going to be in need of an upgrade any time soon. There's also a decent 1 TB SSD to keep your games library, which is arguably the minimum right now.

My only note of mild concern is the 600 W power supply, but that's only really a concern if you were to upgrade to a graphics card that costs about the same price as this entire gaming PC.