This Jinx-inspired gaming PC is my favorite of CES 2025 and I'm head over heels for the hardware

I'm not a League of Legends player but I am enjoying Arcane. That's only partially the reason why this gaming PC over at Hyte's CES 2025 booth wins my gaming PC of the show award (a prize I just made up).

"Jinx was here!" is scrawled on the front of this PC case, but it's what lies underneath that I'm head over heels for. It's a Bitspower X Hyte Distroplate for the Hyte Y70 chassis, and it's a stonker.

For the non-custom watercooling lot, a distro plate is made up of various channels winding to and fro for shifting the cooling liquid within a custom loop. It can act like a reservoir for the loop, saving the need to have one elsewhere, and can also help route tubing without more complicated bends.

A distro can also contain two independent liquid loops, for cooling different components with discrete loops, as this one here does.

You can see the upper blue channel is keeping the Ryzen 5 7600X used here cool, while the lower pink channel is hooked up to the RTX 4080 Super inside this build. It's all Bitspower kit, and admittedly a little overkill on the CPU side for that choice of chip. Though I'm keen on it for the visuals and cooling, not the actual specs.

The Bitspower X Hyte Distroplate isn't quite ready for prime time yet. It's close, though, and Hyte had a couple of builds at its CES 2025 booth with one installed.

I did spot another contender for my made-up award over at the Pro Gamers Group booth (Ducky, Havn, Noblechairs owner). A runner-up. It's a Duck-themed build, ducks all the way down, and it's quacking. Cracking. Sorry. It's packed with liquid cooling, too, with a green reservoir and multiple screens, including one saying 'Quack Hunt', in homage to the classic game Duck Hunt.

