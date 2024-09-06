This $7,000 shark PC might be terrible value for money but it's 1) wicked 2) good for real sharks

I'll admit it, I'm a bit sick of gimmick builds. I don't want to see $100,000 gold-plated Xbox consoles that no one will buy or jewel-encrusted phones that cost the size of a modest home. However, Cooler Master's latest creation is something I can get behind, even if you pay a lot for that very cool shell.

The Cooler Master Shark X is a $7,000 PC that (you will never believe this) looks like a shark. It is currently available to order from the Cooler Master website and will be shipping out later this year. With a brilliant white design, the shark is positioned upward, as if swimming to the top of the sea—coming in at a might 89.4 cm tall.

If you're curious what kind of performance you can expect out of a machine like this, the Shark X comes with an Intel Core i7 14700F CPU, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super GPU, 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2 TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. This all to say it's a very capable gaming rig that should also function as a productivity device very well too.

However, as you might expect, you are paying a few thousand dollars extra for the shark element of this rig, as this similarly specced machine at $2,500 shows (and hey this one's on sale too!). Notably, though, this comparable machine has less RAM, but its chip is a little better and comes with significantly more storage. If you've clicked in to see the shark computer, you have to accept that paying much more for the rig just comes with the territory for these kinds of builds. They are a work of art, as much as they are a machine. And this work of art supports a good cause.

The Shark X is part of a "Blue Initiative Program", where packaging is made from recycled seashell foam and the machine utilizes "eco-friendly materials". Though the webpage doesn't say exactly how it does this, it says this initiative will "actively support and collaborate with dedicated organizations", by supporting "research, conservation projects and initiatives".

Strangely, when talking about where this design comes from, the Cooler Master website says it was designed by Inony from Thailand, but then says it was "Inspired by the remarkable evolution of artificial intelligence as it reaches its peak". I don't know if I got much more out of this than "sharks are pretty cool" but inspiration can come from anywhere, I guess.