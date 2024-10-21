No need to wait for Black Friday when this solid RTX 4080 Super gaming PC is cheaper than similar builds were for October Prime Day

ABS Kaze Ruby | Ryzen 7 7700X | Nvidia RTX 4080 Super | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $2,399.99 $1,949.99 at Newegg (save $450)

With this ABS rig, for less than $2,000 you're getting the most powerful graphics card barring the usually overkill RTX 4090, a CPU that's perfectly suitable for gaming, and 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM. It should handle any game you throw on-screen with ease. The only real sacrifice is the 1 TB of storage, but that'll be easy to upgrade down the line. There's little not to love.



We may be in that twilight time betwixt big shopping periods, but that doesn't mean there's nothing of great value on offer right now. This ABS gaming PC, for instance, is cheaper than any RTX 4080 Super builds we saw during this year's October Prime Day.

Yes, the RTX 4080 Super is the best graphics card on the market barring the RTX 4090 when it comes to straight-up performance. But that's not the only great thing about this ABS Kaze Ruby. It also has stellar all-round specs.

We're talking faster DDR5 RAM than what comes in most builds this side of $2,000—a whole 32 GB of it, too—and a CPU that, while not as great overall as something like the Core i7 14700K, is still decidedly high-end and very capable for gaming. Oh, and you're getting a 1000 W Gold-rated PSU, which is (again) better than what comes in most sub-$2,000 builds.

Plus, for those who aren't aware, ABS is Newegg's own brand, so don't worry about it not having a branded stamp from a more well-known PC manufacturer. If you can trust Newegg, you can trust ABS.

What does all this horsepower actually translate to? Well, for starters, you're getting close to flagship gaming performance—again, barring rigs containing the RTX 4090. That means playing pretty much any game at 1440p or 4K with ease, even on max settings. It also means all the many Nvidia bells and whistles such as DLSS and great ray tracing performance.

Apart from this, the 32 GB DDR5-6000 RAM and Ryzen 7 7700X combo should have you dealing with everyday multitasking (browsers, music, files, and so on) and even some moderately intensive productivity tasks. Just note that if you're a professional who needs to use very CPU- or RAM-intensive software, you might want to opt for a build with a faster CPU, as the 7700X's eight cores can't keep up with the likes of a modern Intel i9, for example.

Oh, and you'll probably want to slap a second SSD in there at some point because 1 TB can fill up surprisingly fast these days. But worry not, because the motherboard has room for a second PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, so you can add one of the best SSDs for gaming at your leisure.