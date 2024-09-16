It's AMD vs Nvidia and raster vs ray tracing in this battle of the best sub-$2,000 gaming PC. So, RX 7900 XTX or RTX 4080 Super?

It's been a while since I've seen two genuinely impressive RTX 4080 Super and RX 7900 XTX builds competing in the same sub-$2,000 price bracket. Perhaps it's the approach of an upcoming GPU generation that's bringing current-gen prices down, or maybe it's just the winds of chance blowing in our favor—it matters not, because now we're faced with a dilemma.

Given that both of these gaming PCs are retailing for $1,950—with a saving of $350 at Newegg for the 7900 XTX build and a saving of $550 at Newegg for the 4080 Super build—and given most of their specs are the same or similar, the dilemma boils down to whether you want the one with an Nvidia or AMD GPU.

The RX 7900 XTX and RTX 4080 Super are two of the best graphics cards on the market and there are pros and cons to both, which is what makes this choice especially difficult. But, in a way, it also makes it easier, because both rigs are similarly spectacular for high-end gaming, even at 4K, meaning you shouldn't be disappointed whichever you go for.

But despite these significant discounts, $1,950 is still a lot to drop on one purchase, so it's worth taking the time to compare the two.

Yeyian Phoenix | RTX 4080 Super | Core i7 13700F | $1,949.99 @ Newegg (save $550)

Cooler Master TD5 Pro | RX 7900 XTX | Core i7 14700KF | $1,949.99 @ Newegg (save $350)

RTX 4080 Super and RX 7900 XTX gaming PCs

Yeyian Phoenix | Core i7 13700F | RTX 4080 Super | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $2,499.99 $1,949.99 at Newegg (save $550)

This is the cheapest I've seen an RTX 4080 Super build going for a while, and it's surprisingly well-rounded outside of the GPU department as well. In addition to its RTX 4080 Super's stellar high-end gaming chops, this PC's 32 GB speedy DDR5 RAM and a 13th Gen i7 CPU should make for a mighty capable productivity rig. Just bear in mind the CPU lacks integrated graphics and 1 TB isn't a whole load of storage these days, so you might still want to slap in a new SSD down the line.

This Yeyian Phoenix build shares pretty much the same specs as the Cooler Master one below, given the Core i7 14700KF variant is a slightly different refreshed version of the Core i7 13700F, just with some potential overclocking chops. Both builds have everything you could want for sub-$2,000, including fast DDR5 RAM.

The most significant difference is its graphics card. This PC's RTX 4080 Super performs a little worse on average than the RX 7900 XTX when it comes to pure raster performance in games. With the RTX 4080 Super in this build, however, you have better ray tracing performance and access to some proprietary Nvidia bells and whistles, such as fully-fledged GSync support, Reflex anti-lag tech, and DLSS. The RX 7900 XTX has FSR, but this still can't quite compete with DLSS 3's Frame Generation feature.

While the RTX 4080 Super build might lag slightly behind the RX 7900 XTX build regarding full raster performance, then, it more than delivers on an overall package and ecosystem.

Cooler Master TD5 Pro | Core i7 14700KF | RX 7900 XTX| 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1TB SSD | $2,299.99 $1,949.99 at Newegg (save $350)

The case might look a bit old-school from the front but it's what's inside that matters. Fortunately, it's all good, with a fast 20-core, 28-thread CPU, AMD's best gaming GPU with 24 GB of VRAM, plenty of fast DDR5 RAM, and a decent-sized SSD (though, you'll soon want to stick a larger drive in). The motherboard supports overclocking and all of the cooling stuff is Cooler Master's own gear, so you'll know it will be up to the job.

The RX 7900 XTX that this Cooler Master TD5 Pro build sports is, indeed, AMD's best gaming GPU, and AMD's GPUs have only gotten better over time thanks to driver updates. With it, you're getting as close as you can get to flagship raster performance without dropping a small fortune on an RTX 4090.

This might be all that's needed to sell you on this AMD rig instead of the Nvidia one. But, in case you need an extra nudge, note that the GPU has a whopping 24 GB of VRAM compared to the 4080 Super's 16 GB. Sure, 16 GB is still enough for gaming in almost any circumstance, but that won't be the case forever.

Moreover, graphically intensive productivity tasks such as 3D rendering in Blender make use of lots of VRAM, so if that's something you might be interested in you might want to consider this build ahead of the Yeyian one.

VRAM's also useful for AI, but it's more difficult to argue for that use case given that Nvidia's CUDA ecosystem is much more prevalent in this sphere.

Whatever the case, whether you go for the sheer raster horsepower of the Cooler Master build or the versatile high-end chops of the Yeyian build, at $1,950 you can't go too far wrong with either.