Turtle Beach might have released one of the best lightweight wireless gaming mice of the year, but it's definitely at its lowest ever price

Turtle Beach Burst II | Wireless (via dongle or Bluetooth | 26,000 DPI | 6 buttons | 120-hour battery | Right-handed | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

In our Turtle Beach Burst II Air review, we were blown away by how lightweight and responsive this little rodent is. It skips out on the flashiness of many of its competitors and hides a very capable competitive sensor under it all. However, you can also get it in a rather pretty white color for the same price, which looks pretty in its own minimalistic way. Price check: Walmart $69.99

There have been a lot of mice this year. We on the team have reviewed over 20 in the last 12 months yet one stands out as the very best lightweight option, and that's this one.

For just $69.99 at Amazon right now, you can pick up the Turtle Beach Burst II Air, which really lives up to that "Air" title. This was already a good budget choice at its full price so, at $30 off, it gets even better.

The only time we've seen the mouse drop down to these prices was during Black Friday and you'll even get it in time for the holidays if you're still looking for some last-minute presents.

At an impressively low weight of 47 g and with both 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth, there's nothing stopping you from throwing this thing around the desk (though please don't actually throw it) and the Owl-Eye Optical Sensor will certainly be able to keep up.

With a max DPI of 26,000 and max polling rate of 1,000 Hz, these aren't the most impressive specs of the year (that honor likely goes to Logitech's latest) but our testing suggests you aren't missing out on accuracy.

You get up to 40 hours of playtime out of the 2.4 GHz dongle and up to 120 hours out of the Bluetooth mode, with the former working best in twitch shooters, and the latter working just fine in strategy or single-player games.

If you like flashy looks, you might be disappointed in this mouse due to its very mundane look, and it can be fingerprint-prone, but it succeeds in all the places a competitive gamer would need—and the software is some of the best around.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're looking for a no-nonsense upgrade, Turtle Beach offers a very compelling little rodent.