The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is as cheap as I've ever seen it and it's even cheaper than the cut-back HyperSpeed version

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | Wireless | USB-C charging | 90 hr battery life | 30,000 DPI | Right-handed | 63 g | $149.99 $85.98 at GameStop (save $64.01)

The V3 Pro might be a couple of years old now but it still represents the top-end of Razer's DeathAdder line-up. It's light, fast, accurate, and of course has that comfortably curvy shape best suited to palm or claw grip gamers. And this is as cheap as we've ever seen it.

We're right on the cusp of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, which starts tomorrow, March 25, and already other retailers are showing up Bezos' beloved site with even better deals. In particular, I'm struck by the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro which is currently on offer for $86 at GameStop.

It's only one week ago that I highlighted the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro on sale at Amazon for $110, arguing that this new low price puts the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job. And please do correct me if you've seen it going for cheaper, but this new $86 price tag is certainly as cheap as I've ever seen the V3 Pro retailing for.

👉 We're collecting all the best Big Spring Sale deals here 👈

Now that the V3 Pro is going for $86, it makes little sense to buy the HyperSpeed, which is currently going for $99 at Amazon. That's because the Pro has a better sensor which allows for a higher maximum DPI, and it supports 8 kHz polling.

The HyperSpeed, admittedly, is a little lighter and has more battery life, but that's to be expected with less powerful internals. And the V3 Pro is still very light at 63 g—that's the same as my Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which I can confirm is plenty light for competitive gaming.

Given this new price difference, the only reason I'd recommend the HyperSpeed instead is if you have small hands, because although both mice share the same staple DeathAdder shape, the HyperSpeed is a little smaller. If you have regular or large sized hands, though, the Pro is where it's at.

That's provided you're not a fingertip-grip player, of course—the DeathAdder mice in general are best-suited to palm-grip gamers, and perhaps claw-grip ones, too.

Razer DeathAdder mice have stuck around for decades, now, and they haven't messed with what's not broken. The curved shape with is ideal for palm-grip comfort; all Razer's really done is keep the the sensor, switches, and so on up-to-date with the latest advancements.

So there we have it. If this deal's anything to go by, GameStop and other retailers could really bring it to Amazon for this spring sale season.