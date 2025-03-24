The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is as cheap as I've ever seen it and it's even cheaper than the cut-back HyperSpeed version

News
By published

For this price, this is the gaming mouse I'd pick up right now if I were in the market.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
(Image credit: Razer)
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | Wireless | USB-C charging | 90 hr battery life | 30,000 DPI | Right-handed | 63 g |$149.99$85.98 at GameStop (save $64.01)

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | Wireless | USB-C charging | 90 hr battery life | 30,000 DPI | Right-handed | 63 g | $149.99 $85.98 at GameStop (save $64.01)
The V3 Pro might be a couple of years old now but it still represents the top-end of Razer's DeathAdder line-up. It's light, fast, accurate, and of course has that comfortably curvy shape best suited to palm or claw grip gamers. And this is as cheap as we've ever seen it.

View Deal

We're right on the cusp of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, which starts tomorrow, March 25, and already other retailers are showing up Bezos' beloved site with even better deals. In particular, I'm struck by the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro which is currently on offer for $86 at GameStop.

It's only one week ago that I highlighted the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro on sale at Amazon for $110, arguing that this new low price puts the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job. And please do correct me if you've seen it going for cheaper, but this new $86 price tag is certainly as cheap as I've ever seen the V3 Pro retailing for.

👉 We're collecting all the best Big Spring Sale deals here 👈

Now that the V3 Pro is going for $86, it makes little sense to buy the HyperSpeed, which is currently going for $99 at Amazon. That's because the Pro has a better sensor which allows for a higher maximum DPI, and it supports 8 kHz polling.

The HyperSpeed, admittedly, is a little lighter and has more battery life, but that's to be expected with less powerful internals. And the V3 Pro is still very light at 63 g—that's the same as my Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which I can confirm is plenty light for competitive gaming.

Given this new price difference, the only reason I'd recommend the HyperSpeed instead is if you have small hands, because although both mice share the same staple DeathAdder shape, the HyperSpeed is a little smaller. If you have regular or large sized hands, though, the Pro is where it's at.

That's provided you're not a fingertip-grip player, of course—the DeathAdder mice in general are best-suited to palm-grip gamers, and perhaps claw-grip ones, too.

Razer DeathAdder mice have stuck around for decades, now, and they haven't messed with what's not broken. The curved shape with is ideal for palm-grip comfort; all Razer's really done is keep the the sensor, switches, and so on up-to-date with the latest advancements.

So there we have it. If this deal's anything to go by, GameStop and other retailers could really bring it to Amazon for this spring sale season.

TOPICS
Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Hardware Writer

Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years (result pending a patiently awaited viva exam) while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
The DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently so cheap it's put the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job
Two Razer DeathAdder V3 mice float in a white-bordered teal void. One is wired. One is wireless.
Dual-wielding deals: Get Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro for $120—or the base model for half that price
Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse on a blue background
The Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed gaming mouse is good, but as someone that reviewed it, I'd pick its predecessor on offer instead
Logitech G915 TKL gaming keyboard and G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse on a blue background
Cut the cord on your PC gaming setup this Presidents' Day with an excellent wireless Logitech keyboard and mouse combo for almost 50% off the list price
Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed and Logitech G502 X on colourful background
Best gaming mouse in 2025: I've tested the very best mice and these are my top picks
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed gaming mouse floats in a teal, deal header image void. This is the black colourway with silver-y grey accents. A stylised &#039;G&#039; is painted on to the lower portion of the palm rest.
Clicking fingers at the ready—you can snap up the best budget gaming mouse for $30
Latest in Gaming Mice
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is as cheap as I've ever seen it and it's even cheaper than the cut-back HyperSpeed version
Logitech G PowerPlay charging station mouse pad
Logitech G PowerPlay 2 mouse pad review
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
The DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently so cheap it's put the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job
SteelSeries QcK Performance mouse pads overlapping on a desk
SteelSeries QcK Performance mouse pad review
Logitech G Pro PowerPlay 2 mousepad on top of another mousepad on top of a third mousepad on top of a desk
I was wrong, the Logitech G PowerPlay 2 charging mouse pad isn't smaller than the first one, it's just the official dimensions were listed incorrectly since 2021
Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse on a blue background
The Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed gaming mouse is good, but as someone that reviewed it, I'd pick its predecessor on offer instead
Latest in News
Serana from Skyrim, modded to look like a desiccated corpse.
Skyrim realism mod fixes your vampire girlfriend, giving her a voice and look more suited to someone who just got out of a coffin after 2,000 years
Gabe Newell looks into the camera, behind him is a prop of a turret from Team Fortress 2.
Gabe Newell's cult of personality is intense, but a Valve exec who worked with him says his superpower is how he 'delighted in people on the team just being really good at what they did'
Image for
'No real human would go four links deep into a maze of AI-generated nonsense': Cloudflare's AI Labyrinth uses decoy pages to trap web-crawling bots and feed them slop 'as a defensive weapon'
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.
One of Valve's original executives shares a very simple secret to its success: 'You can't use up your credibility' by trying to make bad games work
The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard floats in the teal PC Gamer deal void. The per-key RGB lights are on.
The most adorable Razer keyboard features not only an almost half-size form factor, but an almost half-size price at only $70
Inzoi
Ultra-realistic life sim Inzoi has officially shoved Hollow Knight: Silksong and Deadlock out of the way to become Steam's most hotly-anticipated game
More about gaming mice
Logitech G PowerPlay charging station mouse pad

Logitech G PowerPlay 2 mouse pad review
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background

The DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently so cheap it's put the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job
Serana from Skyrim, modded to look like a desiccated corpse.

Skyrim realism mod fixes your vampire girlfriend, giving her a voice and look more suited to someone who just got out of a coffin after 2,000 years
See more latest
Most Popular
Serana from Skyrim, modded to look like a desiccated corpse.
Skyrim realism mod fixes your vampire girlfriend, giving her a voice and look more suited to someone who just got out of a coffin after 2,000 years
Image for &#039;No real human would go four links deep into a maze of AI-generated nonsense&#039;: Cloudflare&#039;s AI Labyrinth uses decoy pages to trap web-crawling bots and feed them slop &#039;as a defensive weapon&#039;
'No real human would go four links deep into a maze of AI-generated nonsense': Cloudflare's AI Labyrinth uses decoy pages to trap web-crawling bots and feed them slop 'as a defensive weapon'
Gabe Newell looks into the camera, behind him is a prop of a turret from Team Fortress 2.
Gabe Newell's cult of personality is intense, but a Valve exec who worked with him says his superpower is how he 'delighted in people on the team just being really good at what they did'
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.
One of Valve's original executives shares a very simple secret to its success: 'You can't use up your credibility' by trying to make bad games work
The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard floats in the teal PC Gamer deal void. The per-key RGB lights are on.
The most adorable Razer keyboard features not only an almost half-size form factor, but an almost half-size price at only $70
bulky headphones on black made using x rays
'We essentially created a virtual headset': Scientists transmit inaudible sound using ultrasonic beams to create single person 'audio enclaves'
Inzoi
Ultra-realistic life sim Inzoi has officially shoved Hollow Knight: Silksong and Deadlock out of the way to become Steam's most hotly-anticipated game
New shaders in Minecraft following Minecraft Live 2025
In the year of our lord 2025, Mojang is finally adding shaders to Minecraft, making reflective lighting and water effects more accessible for all
A promotional image for the Compal Adapt X modular laptop, as presented by the iF Design Foundation
If you've ever wanted to upgrade a laptop with 'modular AI units' then Compal might just have the very thing you're looking for
Decorations in TCG Card Shop Simulator
TCG Card Shop Simulator finally adds the ability to decorate our stores, and suddenly all my profits are being spent on adorable Pigni posters