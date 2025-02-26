The Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed gaming mouse is good, but as someone that reviewed it, I'd pick its predecessor on offer instead

Logitech G Pro wireless | 25,600 DPI | Up to 60-hour battery life | Ambidextrous | up to 400 IPS | $129.99 $69.49 at Amazon (save $60.50)

Equipped with Logitech's 25K Hero sensor, up to 60 hours of battery life with RGB off, and a super smooth feel, this mouse is still very solid a few years after its initial launch. It's so good, in fact, that the newer version only really feels slightly better. For almost half off, this isn't the best we've seen this rodent available for but it's still a hell of a lot of mouse for not all that much money.

If you've been on the hunt for a new wireless gaming mouse, you don't need to spend tons of money to get a really solid choice right now. The Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed that launched last year is very good but, for just $70 at Amazon right now, I'd go for its predecessor, the Logitech G Pro Wireless, instead.

I reviewed the Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed late last year and, while I think the mouse is great, I did note it's not really that much different from the Logitech G Pro wireless. The newer model has a better sensor but mostly feels like something intended to phase out the old mice—something you might pick just because both mice have the same MSRP.

However, when the older version is nearly half the price of the newer model, I couldn't possibly recommend spending $60 more just to get the Hero 2 sensor. That Hero 2 sensor does get you a max 44,000 DPI (compared to this mouse's 25,600) and up to 888 IPS as opposed to the G Pro's 400 IPS. There are some notable upgrades and the battery life is a little better too but both mice feel the same, have very similar weights, and for most, will function the same.

With the comparisons out of the way, it's worth noting that the G Pro is ambidextrous, working in either hand, and this shape makes it work particularly well for someone who places their hand at the very top of the mouse. The likes of the Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 Dex may work better if you like to put your palm on the side of the mouse but, for me, I've found the Pro's near symmetrical shape to be great.

The battery is solid at up to 60 hours without RGB, with just shy of 50 with RGB on, and is rechargeable so no need to pick up some spare batteries with your order. It's a very lightweight mouse but doesn't feel flimsy as a result. Coming with a dongle, it offers super low latency wireless play but can be used wired if you want to charge as you game.

Despite being a tad older, that Hero sensor is still (pardon the pun) a hero and offers fairly competitive specs for any mouse at its current price point. The only thing worth noting before you buy is that you will have to use Logitech's own software, which I've been critical of before. However, I've not felt too much friction from the app in a few months now, and once you're set-up, you can turn the app off and get gaming without it.