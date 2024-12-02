The 5 best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals you can still snag

You haven't missed out on the best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals just yet, don't you worry. Some of our favorite desk rodents are still on pretty steep discounts for Cyber Monday and I've rounded up the best of the bunch for you here. We'll go from the cheapest option to the biggest savings with some of our highest-rated and personal favorites in between.

You can check out all the other deals on peripherals that we're tracking in our Cyber Monday keyboard and mouse deals, which also includes deals on gamepads. As for those stellar mouse deals though, come check out the below:

👉 We're curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here 👈

Top 5 Cyber Monday gaming mice

Logitech G203 | Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed | $39.99 $18.99 at Amazon (Save $21)

This clocks in as the cheapest gaming mouse deal we're recommending this weekend coming in under $20. This mouse has been sitting in our best gaming mouse guide as a brilliant budget wired option for some time now, and it's still yet to be bested. Perfect as a starter or low-budget option with a list of useful features like 6 programmable buttons, Lightsync RGB effects and a ton of customisation via Logitech's G Hub software, this mouse proves that you don't need to go fancy to get a great gaming peripheral. Price check: Best Buy $19.99

Logitech G502 Hero | Wired | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed | $79.99 $34.99 at Amazon (Save $45)

This mouse is the current favorite of PC Gamer news fiend Andy Chalk so you can trust it's a good daily driver. This is more than half off a tried and tested Logitech gaming mouse, with a lot of customization potential. The G502 Hero uses the Hero 25K sensor for accuracy, 11 customizable buttons with onboard memory, and comes with five removable weights to adjust the feel for even the pickiest of competitive gamers. The two main buttons use mechanical switch tensioning to make every click feel satisfying, and the programmable RGB lighting finishes off this comprehensive package. Price check: Best Buy $34.99

Razer Basilisk V3 | Wired | 26,000 DPI | Right-handed | $69.99 $39.98 at Amazon (save $30.01)

We're big fans of the Razer Basilisk series of mice, and when we reviewed the latest V3 model we found it refined an already brilliant recipe into an even better one. With 11 programmable buttons, an improved thumb rest, a hyperscroll tilt wheel and some very cool underglow lighting the Razer Basilisk is sure to make an impression both in performance and aesthetics. A $30 discount here means it should absolutely make your shortlist for a fantastic wired gaming mouse. Price check: Best Buy $39.99

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | 30K sensor | Wireless | 90 hour battery | $99.95 $79.95 at Newegg (save $20)

The DeathAdder V3 Pro was our previous pick for the absolute best gaming mouse, and the only reason it dropped off the list is because the V3 HyperSpeed version was better value. At this price, however, the V3 Pro is cheaper than the HyperSpeed and is definitely where it's at. You're getting the best Razer has to offer in its beloved DeathAdder form factor, and that's a heck of a lot for this price. Price check: Amazon $119.99