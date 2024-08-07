One of Logitech's finest mice and one I use often—the Pro Wireless gaming mouse is down to $61 right now

Logitech G Pro Wireless | Hero sensor | 80 grams | 25,600 DPI | RGB lighting | $99.99 $60.99 at Best Buy (save $39)

If you're after a wireless gaming mouse that's been shown to be up for anything, look no further than the G Pro Wireless. It's no longer Logitech's lightest mouse, but it's still pretty lightweight, and comes with plenty of extras you don't get on the newer Superlight models. Price check: Amazon $74.99 | Newegg $79.99

The Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse has been a staple on my gaming desk for many years. First, as the mouse I primarily used to game with when I wasn't reviewing something else. Then, once the Logitech G Pro X Superlight was released, as the mouse I'd use on the PC Gamer test bench when benchmarking new chips. I still use it to this day semi-regularly for the same job.

From that, you might get the message that the Superlight is the gaming mouse to buy. I'd largely agree with that sentiment, but it's also $100. The Superlight 2 is still around the $160 mark. That won't be possible for everyone.

For those who want something cheaper, this Pro Wireless deal is solid. You can grab the mouse for $61 over at Best Buy.

The Pro Wireless comes with a smooth shell moulded to cater to FPS gaming, though it's good for most genres. Inside the Pro Wireless sits the awesome Hero sensor we've come to appreciate in most Logitech gaming mice these days. It's reliable, rapid, and works across all sorts of surfaces.

There are actually a few things the Pro Wireless does better than the Superlight: that's the DPI indicator and button. These offer an at-a-glance way to know for sure which DPI mode you're in—up to 25,600—and the button on the bottom of the mouse allows you to switch between them easily. I do miss this functionality from the Superlight, which, true to its name, ditches many things to favour a lightweight frame.

The Pro Wireless is also ambidextrous, would you believe, which means it's suitable for any of our lefty friends. Or at the very least, the lefty friends that haven't long given up on all that and just learned to use a mouse in their right hand.

Lastly, the Pro Wireless comes with RGB lighting. It's only the logo and DPI indicators, which are mostly covered up while gaming by your palm, but it's a little extra flair that's entirely missing on the Superlight.

So, sure, it's no Superlight. But it's a damn good mouse with a lot to offer in other ways than weight saving. Oh, and let's get this straight, this mouse weighs only 80 grams. It's hardly a heavyweight. If you must have the lightest mouse around, I've been using the Turtle Beach Burst II Air and found it surprisingly adept for competitive gaming. It weighs only 47 grams, for $100. Phwoar.