Make your PC life easier on the wrist with these Prime Day ergonomic mice deals, including my daily ergo rodent of choice
If you spend long hours working at a PC, then give your wrists the support they deserve with a proper ergonomic mouse.
Logitech MX Master 3S | Wireless | 8,000 DPI | 7 buttons | Right-handed | 141 g | $99.99 $84.40 at Walmart (save $15.59)
The MX Master has been around for years and with good reason—it's one of the best ergonomic mice you can buy. It's pretty heavy and bulky for gaming, but the MagSpeed electromagnetic wheel is glorious for productivity tasks.
Price check: Newegg $89.99 | Amazon $89.49 | Best Buy $85.99
Logitech MX Vertical | Wireless | 4,000 DPI | 4 buttons | Right-handed | 135 g | $99.99 $88.99 at Best Buy (save $11)
The odd shape and slightly top-heavy nature of the MX Vertical makes it tricky to get used to but the design alleviates a lot of wrist problems that normal mice can generate. It's not ideal for gaming, though it's fine for slower-paced games.
Price check: Newegg $89.99 | Amazon $89.49 | Walmart $99.99
Logitech G502 X Lightspeed | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | 10 buttons | Right-handed | 102 g | $159.99 $119.99 at Walmart (save $40)
Bridging the gap between a proper ergonomic mouse and a gaming one is Logitech's G502 X Lightspeed. While it's not as easy on your wrist as the MX range, it's much faster and lighter.
Price check: Newegg $129.99 | Amazon $123.49 | Best Buy $129.99
If you're like me and spend many hours in front of a PC, working throughout the day and gaming for a while at night, you'll want to ensure that your job and hobby create as little stress as possible on your body. Having the right chair for lumbar support and posture is really important, for example, but you can start with something much simpler—change the mouse you use.
Traditional gaming mice are designed to be as lightweight as possible and the designs typically give a very cursory nod to ergonomics. I messed up both of my wrists in an accident many years ago and find that I can only use my current favorite gaming mouse, the Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed, for a few hours at a time.
For work, my daily rodent of choice was the Logitech MX Master but earlier this year I switched to the MX Vertical.
The MX Master has been the number one ergonomic mouse for many years and rightly so, because it's supremely comfortable to use. Well, provided your hand size is a good match. The heavily sculpted body ably supports your hand and wrist but PC users with especially small or large hands might find that the curves are awkward to deal with.
At 141 g (0.31 lbs) it's a pretty hefty mouse and along with the fairly low-resolution sensor, it's not ideal for frantic gaming. But, for me, all that can be forgiven for the amazing MagSpeed electromagnetic wheel, which makes whipping through large documents an absolute joy.
However, it's still quite traditional in design and as I've aged, its ergonomic features just didn't provide the support I really needed. So I took the plunge and bought the Logitech MX Vertical. That weird shape really helps take the stress off your wrist and it feels very natural to hold and move about.
Unfortunately, It's pretty rubbish for gaming, especially for first or third-person shooters, and the wheel is pretty basic. It's not that it's too heavy (it's actually lighter than the MX Master 3S), more that the optical sensor tops out at 4,000 DPI and the PTFE ring in the base doesn't like rapid movements. The somewhat top-heavy design also makes it prone to be knocked over easily.
But it's fine for slower-paced games and for long hours of Baldur's Gate 3, I much prefer it to the Razer mouse.
If you're looking for a good balance between ergonomic support and gaming features, then the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed is a great choice. Think of it being a blend of the much-loved G502 and MX Master, with a big thumb rest and plenty of buttons that you can program for in-game macros.
Plus it has a spot of RGB lighting and we all know that RGB adds at least 100 more fps to your games. Well, so I read once somewhere.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?