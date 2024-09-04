This RTX 4060 equipped gaming laptop is the best deal on Best Buy right now, is great for productivity, and you can get it for just $1,000

HP Omen|Intel Core i9 13900HX | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR5 5600 MT/s | 1 TB Gen 4 NVME M.2 SSD | 1080p | 165 Hz | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Available for a hair under four figures, this HP Omen is well equipped to handle anything you can throw at it with the RTX 4060 graphics chip and Intel i9 13900HX processor. Though the 16-inch Full HD screen and 2 kg of weight may need accommodating in some environments, it provides a lot of power in that portable frame.

16-inch laptops tend to stoke conversation. For some, they are too big to get the best out of the form factor of having a gaming laptop. For others, they give just enough room to let those beefy specs show off. If you are in the latter camp, Best Buy's best current gaming laptop deal is an HP Omen, and it's just under $1,000.

This is not only one of the most affordable RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals right now, it also seems to be Best Buy's best deal in regards to the specific price difference and also one of the best as a percentage of MSRP. Given the laptop normally sells for $1,400, this discount works out to almost 30% off.

Starting with one of the most important bits (and probably the thing you care about most as a PC gamer), this is powered by an Nvidia RTX 4060, with an Intel Core i9 139000HX to for the complex number crunching.

Now, it's worth stating up front that is a bit of an imbalance—we're talking about Intel's top 13th Gen CPU paired up with a budget GPU. But it you need some processing power to go with your affordable gaming laptop for productivity purposes it's not a bad little value-add.

Your RTX 4060 is given as much room to shine as possible, though, with HP dropping a 140 W version into this 16-inch Omen machine. That's not to say it's going to give you jaw-dropping levels of high-resolution gaming performance, but on its native 1080p panel you're going to be hitting decent frame rates in the latest titles.

If you want a new dedicated gaming device, it's tough to find a more capable rig at the same price as this HP. The size and 300 nits of peak screen brightness might make it a slightly better device at home but the projected seven or so hours of battery life (though this won't be for gaming) makes it a capable choice on the go too, and 1 TB of internal SSD storage should be enough to download your favourite games, so long as you don't keep the entire CoD back catalogue on there, or go hard at a fully modded version of Flight Sim.

If you're looking for a new device to power your gaming for the foreseeable future, and this HP machine fits into your budget, it will give you a lot of power for your cash.