Prime Day 2024 may be dead and gone but two of the best Dell gaming laptop deals are still alive and kicking

Just when you thought all the Prime Day deals for this year were over, I've found two perfect examples of properly great laptop bargains that have well overshot the official sale period. Dell does its own thing, y'see, so both its G15 and G16 gaming laptops are still at their most discounted prices—and will probably remain so for a while longer yet.

One's a great RTX 4060 lappy for properly budget prices, and the other is a 240 Hz RTX 4070 gaming beastie for the sort of price that you'd normally find a much lesser-equipped model. Prime Day be damned: These two laptops are still some of the best deals you'll find on a portable gaming machine at any time of year.

Dell G15

Dell G15 | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 7 7840HS | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 4800| 512 GB SSD | $1,099.99 $849.99 at Dell (save $250)

This is the cheapest we've seen a proper RTX 4060 laptop for a while, with an all round selection of components that makes a lot of sense. It's a shame about the 512 GB SSD, but you can always stick a bigger one in it from our cheap SSD deals page.

RTX 4060 laptops can often be found north of the $1,000 mark, but here you're getting a properly specced gaming laptop for $850 at Dell. It might not be perfect, but the components here are excellent for the cash.

That Ryzen 7 7840HS is an eight-core 16-thread chip with a max boost clock of 5.1 GHz, which should have no trouble keeping up with the latest game CPU requirements. Paired with 16 GB of DDR5, it makes for a proper mobile gaming CPU and RAM package—although it must be said that it's not exactly the fastest memory you can buy. Still, in real-world gaming performance that should make little difference, as really you're going to be leaning on the GPU here to pump pixels to that 165 Hz screen.

And yes, it's the mobile RTX 4060, which isn't exactly a screamer of a GPU. Still, it'll have no problem keeping that 1080p screen fed, and thanks to DLSS 3 and the magic of Frame Generation it should remain good enough for proper gaming on the go for a while yet.

Like its more heavily-specced sibling below, it's a chonky boi, but what you're getting for your money here is a proper gaming laptop for well under $1,000. It's a deal still worth shouting about if you ask me.

Dell G16

Dell G16 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 240 Hz | 1600p | 1 TB SSD | 16 GB DDR5 4800 | $1749.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $450)

With a blazingly fast 240 Hz 1600p display and Intel's super-powered Core i9 13900HX, this Dell gaming lappy has quite the spec sheet. You get a proper 140 W RTX 4070 as well—although it must be said that it's not the prettiest machine, nor the most compact. Still, it should deliver some proper mobile gaming firepower for a surprisingly small amount of cash

Should you wish for something with serious power though, look no further than the Dell G16. This particular model can still be found for $1,300 at Dell, and given the spec sheet here it's a pretty stunning laptop for that sort of sum.

The CPU here is the truly mighty Core i9 13900HX, a 24-core (eight Performance, 16 Efficient) mobile megachip with a 5.4 GHz boost clock. That's still one of the fastest chips you can get in a laptop and a pretty amazing thing to see in one this cheap.

There's a full-spec RTX 4070 handling the graphics duties, which is just as well as it's got a 1600p 240 Hz display to keep you happy. That's a bit much even for a proper mobile RTX 4070, but again, DLSS 3 saves the day. Plus, if you're into competitive (and usually undemanding) games like Counter-Strike 2 and Deadlock, it should be able to crunch out frames fast enough to really fly on that super-speedy panel.

Again, you get 16 GB of not particularly speedy DDR5, and again, for real-world gaming you shouldn't worry about it. It's also not a particularly pretty device, with a fair amount of heft to it, but it should still be portable enough to chuck in a bag and take to work with you.

And the price-performance ratio here is splendid. In fact, both of these laptops make so much sense at this money, it's nice to see them stick at these sorts of prices for a while longer yet. Prime Day may be over, but as these two lappys prove, tempting cheap gaming laptop deals can still be found.