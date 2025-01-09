If you love a big laptop without a big price tag, this RTX 4070 17.3-incher is an ideal pick at $1,300
Even though CES 2025 is pumping out new laptop models, older models are still great to game on.
Asus TUF Gaming F17 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13620H | 17.3-inch | 1440p | 240 Hz | IPS | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at Newegg (save $400)
The massive 1440p, 240 Hz screen is the star of the show here but the rest of the hardware isn't bad either! You've got a full-power RTX 4070 to push all those pixels around and the Core i7 13620H is still a decent CPU, despite being a few years old.
The mega-tech event CES 2025 has been packed with all kinds of new CPUs and GPUs for laptops, but there's nothing wrong with the last-gen stuff or even components that are a bit older than that. Sometimes, all you want from a gaming laptop is a big screen, especially if you're using it as a desktop replacement.
Well, enter stage left this Asus TUF Gaming F17 for $1,300 at Newegg, with its 17.3-inch 1440p IPS display. With a refresh rate of 240 Hz and full Nvidia G-Sync support, you know it'll be very easy on the eyes. All those pixels, though, need a decent GPU to process them in games and to that end, you get an RTX 4070 chip to dole out the frames.
With a maximum power limit of 140 W, you'll be getting the full performance from that chip but the best thing about this TUF Gaming F17 is that Asus hasn't gone with a high-end, power-sucking Core processor. Instead, it's a two-year-old Core i7 13620H.
Sure, it only has six P-cores and four E-cores but it's honestly fine for most games. And because it's not stuffed with cores, it's not super-heavy on power (it's still an Intel chip, of course...) which means the GPU will be able to get the majority share of the power delivery.
That's going to be important when dealing with a 1440p display because that resolution involves 60% more pixels than a typical 1920 x 1200 panel. Should the native performance of the RTX 4070 not be enough, at least you'll have DLSS 3.5 upscaling and frame generation to boost the frame rate in games that support them.
The rest of the hardware specs are pretty decent too. Sure, 32 GB of RAM would have been nice but it's not hard to upgrade a laptop's memory these days and given that you're just getting 16 GB of DDR5-4800 here, you might want to do that at some point in the future.
Storage comes in the form of a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD and although it's not clear if an additional drive can be popped in, there are plenty of large, fast SSDs that you can buy if you want to upgrade the storage.
There are cheaper RTX 4070 laptops than this Asus model and there are more expensive ones with faster processors, but if all you care about is having a big, fast screen to work and game on then you can't go wrong with this deal.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?