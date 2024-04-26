If it was my money, this 14-inch OLED machine would be the gaming laptop deal I'd be clicking on today

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 7 7840HS | 14-inch | 2880 x 1800 | 120 Hz | OLED | 16GB LPDDR5X | 1TB SSD | $1,479.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy (save $430)

Though I am a big fan of Asus' new Zephyrus chassis for the G16, I am much more of a fan of the 14-inch form factor of this Legion 5 Slim. And, what's more, you get a bright, 400 cd/m² OLED panel with a decently high resolution as well. That and twice the storage that you'll find in a similarly priced Asus machine. This is a really tempting deal on the only sort of gaming laptop that I'd actually want to buy myself.

✅ 14-inch

✅ 16:10 aspect ratio

✅ OLED

✅ 120 Hz

✅ Ada GPU

✅ Zen 4 CPU

✅ 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

✅ 1TB NVMe SSD

That's a lot of my boxes ticked right there. This is an excellent gaming laptop, with a seriously impressive spec for the money—this Legion Slim 5 OLED is on sale at Best Buy for just $1,050 right now. To be clear, the primary reason why this would be my pick of any gaming laptop deal I've seen today is because of its size. The 14-inch form factor is absolutely my go-to size for any mobile machine I would consider buying.

Sure, a 16-inch notebook will give you a load of screen real estate and have the necessary chassis girth to deliver a healthy amount of cooling for your high-performance components, but a 14-inch gaming laptop is the perfect mix of power and genuine portability.

That's stick-in-the-bag-on-your-way-out-the-door scale, and not something you're going to have to go rooting through Amazon for just to find a bag big enough to cope with its size... and the inevitably chonk charger to power it.

The 16-inch Legion Slim 5 isn't especially slim, but the 14-inch version is about the same as the Razer Blade 14, though actually a bit lighter. That makes it properly mobile.

The screen is the other thing which really catches my eye, too. It's an OLED 14-incher, which isn't that common. Razer doesn't bother with its Blade 14. And it's a high-resolution 16:10 screen with a high refresh rate, a decent peak luminance of 400 cd/m², and proper Dolby Vision HDR credentials. I'm into it, especially with that super-tight pixel pitch. Mmm.

The RTX 4060 GPU, though, might be a bit of a concern for some. It's not going to deliver the absolute peak of gaming performance at that resolution, and in fact, at a 105 W TGP, it's also not the full peak of RTX 4060 capability, either. But it will help keep the fan noise down and hopefully stop you from chewing through a full battery charge in 15 minutes.

If I'm after a properly mobile PC gaming experience, however, that's the sort of spec I'm looking for in a new gaming laptop. As we've seen from spending time with the Steam Deck and any other handheld PC, it's actually okay not to be trying to run at 100+ fps all the time. Sometimes the actual experience is what matters.

The only other machine that would give me pause when I'm about to click the add to basket button is the last-gen Asus ROG Zephyrus G16. I still love the 2023 chassis, and it's got a seriously good screen, too. Yes, it's a 16-incher, but it's also on sale right now for the same price as this Lenovo. I don't think the spec is quite as good, but you'll likely get higher gaming performance out of the 120 W RTX 4060 GPU if that's the main driver for you.