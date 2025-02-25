I still can't beat the sheer value for money this 240 Hz Lenovo RTX 4070 gaming laptop provides for $1,399 and it's starting to bug me

Lenovo Legion 5i | RTX 4070 | Core i9 14900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,849 $1,399 at B&H Photo (save $450)

Lenovo Legion gaming laptops have been excellent performers for a while now, and this one has specs to impress at a very reasonable price. The CPU is a 24-core (eight P-cores, 16 E-cores) powerhouse, plus you get a proper 32 GB of fast RAM to play with. Match that with a 140 W RTX 4070 and a 240 Hz screen and this laptop is a serious machine for the money. 2 TB of storage would be nice if I was being picky, but 1 TB will do you fine. Price check: Best Buy $1,899.99

I constantly hunt for cheap gaming laptop deals to keep our pages up to date. It's a pretty fun task scything through the listings to find the latest and greatest mobile gaming machines for less, but occasionally a laptop deal sticks around for so long, it becomes a bit of a pain. Enter, this Lenovo Legion 5i for $1,399 at B&H Photo.

I'm not complaining because it's a bad machine—quite the opposite, in fact. But I am griping because it's such good value for money in terms of the components it provides, it rules many similarly-priced laptops out of contention.

It's just an astonishing combination of hardware for the cash that's very hard to beat, and as a result it's been on our deals page for months.

For a touch under $1,400 you get an Intel Core i9 14900HX. That's one of Intel's mobile mega CPUs, a 24-core (eight Performance, 16 Efficient) behemoth of a chip—and although it's a hot-running beastie, it delivers huge dollops of both gaming and productivity grunt.

It's the sort of CPU you normally find in $2,000+ machines, and while it'll certainly put those fans to work, the fact you can get hold of one for this kind of money is seriously impressive.

It's not like the rest of the laptop lets the side down, either. You get a full 32 GB of DDR5-5600, which could be faster I suppose but will still do you just fine, especially as you're given such a healthy amount. A proper 140 W RTX 4070. A 1 TB SSD. And, just as a bit of icing on the top of our laptop cake, a 240 Hz 1600p display.

So, what's the downside? Well, it's perhaps not the sleekest machine, but I reckon it's still quite a handsome thing. And like I said, it's going to run hot and loud if you stress that mega CPU to its limits, which will shave off some performance as it throttles back.

But otherwise this is the laptop I've struggled to beat for months, and still it sits at the top, laughing at my attempts. It's superb value for money, so I'm doing my due diligence and pointing it out once more. The laptop that defeated Andy Edser, hardware writer, for your viewing (and potentially buying) pleasure.