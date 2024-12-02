There is only one PC gaming peripheral that needs to be wireless and thankfully there are Cyber Monday wireless gaming headset deals on the three best cans around

Wireless gaming headsets are the most useful, most important PC peripherals to have without cabling in your setup. And thankfully the three best headsets we recommend in our guide to the best wireless gaming headsets are all on sale this Cyber Monday.

There is a school of thought that the ultimate PC gaming desk setup is to have a completely wireless array of peripherals. No careless wiring strewn across your desk, no cables to tie you to your PC, or snag up your mouse. But in reality, I don't think it's that cut and dried.

👉 We're curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here 👈

Now, it's not because of wireless latency affecting gaming performance; to be honest I feel like that's kinda been solved now for things like mice and keyboards, and certainly for wireless audio.

But it's the actual usefulness of a fully wireless setup that I question. I do get it for gaming mice, it's nice to have a mouse that's not tethered to the PC, with no cable to tie it up in knots when you're gaming. But it's not really going to have much of an impact beyond just being generally nicer.

With wireless gaming headsets, however, it's a completely different thing altogether. With wired options you're literally connecting your head directly to your PC. And I guarantee that at some point, you will stand up from your desk, forgetting to remove your headset and try and walk off. That'll either just unplug you from your PC with an uncomfortable tug on the ears, break the 3.5 mm jack, or even pull over your PC.

Not to mention how annoying it is for, especially braided, cables to rub against clothes or facial hair and for that noise to filter into the ear cups constantly. None of that happens with wireless gaming headsets, you know.

Best wireless gaming headset deals

Corsair HS55 Wireless Core | 50 mm drivers | 20 Hz - 20,000 Hz | Closed-back | 2.4 GHz + Bluetooth | $99.99 $54.99 at Newegg (save $45)

This is the Core version of our best budget wireless gaming headset, and it's on sale for a price that actually undercuts the wired version right now. The only difference with this Core version and the standard headset is that this one doesn't have iCUE support... which I don't think anyone outside of Corsair is going to miss. Price check: Amazon $54.99