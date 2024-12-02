There is only one PC gaming peripheral that needs to be wireless and thankfully there are Cyber Monday wireless gaming headset deals on the three best cans around
These are PC Gamer's favorite wireless gaming headsets and they're all on offer right now.
Wireless gaming headsets are the most useful, most important PC peripherals to have without cabling in your setup. And thankfully the three best headsets we recommend in our guide to the best wireless gaming headsets are all on sale this Cyber Monday.
There is a school of thought that the ultimate PC gaming desk setup is to have a completely wireless array of peripherals. No careless wiring strewn across your desk, no cables to tie you to your PC, or snag up your mouse. But in reality, I don't think it's that cut and dried.
Now, it's not because of wireless latency affecting gaming performance; to be honest I feel like that's kinda been solved now for things like mice and keyboards, and certainly for wireless audio.
But it's the actual usefulness of a fully wireless setup that I question. I do get it for gaming mice, it's nice to have a mouse that's not tethered to the PC, with no cable to tie it up in knots when you're gaming. But it's not really going to have much of an impact beyond just being generally nicer.
With wireless gaming headsets, however, it's a completely different thing altogether. With wired options you're literally connecting your head directly to your PC. And I guarantee that at some point, you will stand up from your desk, forgetting to remove your headset and try and walk off. That'll either just unplug you from your PC with an uncomfortable tug on the ears, break the 3.5 mm jack, or even pull over your PC.
Not to mention how annoying it is for, especially braided, cables to rub against clothes or facial hair and for that noise to filter into the ear cups constantly. None of that happens with wireless gaming headsets, you know.
Best wireless gaming headset deals
Corsair HS55 Wireless Core | 50 mm drivers | 20 Hz - 20,000 Hz | Closed-back | 2.4 GHz + Bluetooth | $99.99 $54.99 at Newegg (save $45)
This is the Core version of our best budget wireless gaming headset, and it's on sale for a price that actually undercuts the wired version right now. The only difference with this Core version and the standard headset is that this one doesn't have iCUE support... which I don't think anyone outside of Corsair is going to miss.
Price check: Amazon $54.99
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 50 mm drivers | 15-21,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $199.99 $124.13 at Amazon (save $75.86)
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is one of our all-time favorite gaming headsets for many reasons, but there's a big headline feature to talk about here: 300-hour battery life. No, we didn't make a typo. 300 hours of gaming on a single charge, excellent DTS:X Spatial Audio, and premium comfort features make this headset an absolute stunner of a buy at this price. In fact, when we reviewed it the only major negative we could find was a slightly uninspiring microphone. Absolutely worth a serious look this one, at any level of discount.
Price check: Walmart $125.99 | Newegg $139.99
Audeze Maxwell | 90mm planar magnetic drivers | 10 Hz to 50,000 Hz | Wireless | $299 $268.85 at Amazon (save $30.15)
Well, here it is. The ultimate in wireless audiophile gaming headsets, the Audeze Maxwell makes use of a set of planar magnetic drivers to deliver audio quality that makes reviewers gush the world over. It's a bit heavy, and the software isn't great, but otherwise, this is a symphony of gaming headset luxury—as we found in our 93% review.
Price check: Best Buy $299.99
