Sennheiser says it 'will not become a gaming brand' but its new HD 550 are a good excuse to use audiophile headphones for gaming

News
By published

The only issue is the price… of the HD 650.

Sennheiser HD 550 on a white box.
(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Even for a lack of dedicated microphone, software, or lighting, the latest addition to Sennheiser's headset lineup is looking pretty tasty for gamers. Sennheiser just needs to get the pricing right.

Joining the likes of the HD 650, HD 800 S, and HD 599, the new HD 550 sit in the 'entry-level' category for Sennheiser. That's not to say they're cheap, though. At $300/£250/€300, these will be a significant investment compared to many gaming headsets. Nevertheless, they do look promising.

Featuring a similar driver package to fellow 500-series headphones, I'm told these have been tailored to offer extended bass and treble response at the slight cost of lower mids. Rated with a 6 - 39,500 Hz frequency response, they easily blow some drivers out of the water, but the proof of the pudding will be in the… listening?

As I write this, a set has turned up on my desk. I'll leave the analysis of the audio quality for a forthcoming review, though they're a nice quality set. The earcups are made with plastic and a metal mesh cover across the cavernous earcup holes. Yes, these are open-backed headphones. Not great for loud spaces but I usually prefer open-back headphones for their airy feel and wide soundstage.

They weigh in at only 237 grams, and I've plonked them on my head and they do feel extremely lightweight and breathable. That's good if you're planning on wearing them all night.

Sennheiser specifically calls these out for gamers, though does counter that by saying it will definitively 'not become a gaming brand'. It did try that once with headphones like the Game One, and later EPOS, which is sadly no more. So I guess it makes sense. Stick with what you know and all that.

Image 1 of 2
Sennheiser HD 550 frequency response and place in the market.
(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The impedance on these is 150 Ω, which is pretty high, though Sennheiser says they should still run pretty well without an amp.

These headphones sit below the HD 650s, which are nominally priced at €499, and which I have been using as my headphones of choice for a couple of years now. The thing is, I didn't pay anywhere near that sort of money for those. In fact, you can find a pair of HD 650 for sub-£250. They're popular, but not graphics card popular, as they've also been around for a long time now. What that means is while the HD 550s are technically cheaper by way of MSRP, in reality, they might end up costing more than the mid-range set they're intended to sit below.

I can ponder that a little more once I've got the HD 550 on my head and compared the two. One thing I do like about Sennheiser's headphones is that you can buy spares and parts that are widely compatible with the lot, such as a new cable (or balanced cable). So if your cat chews through your headphone cable, no bother.

Best gaming mouseBest gaming keyboardBest gaming headset


Best gaming mouse: the top rodents for gaming
Best gaming keyboard: your PC's best friend...
Best gaming headset: don't ignore in-game audio

TOPICS
Jacob Ridley
Jacob Ridley
Managing Editor, Hardware

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things as hardware writer at PCGamesN, and would go on to run the team as hardware editor. He joined PC Gamer's top staff as senior hardware editor before becoming managing editor of the hardware team, and you'll now find him reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industries and testing the newest PC components.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The XPG Precog wired gaming headset on a neutral carpeted background.
XPG Precog Studio gaming headset review
Audio-Technica ATH-R50X headphones
Audio-Technica ATH R50X review
The Corsair HS65, a wired gaming headset in white and grey, floats in a teal void.
Corsair's HS65 gaming headset is the successor to my fav budget set of cans, and for just $50 it may well convince me to upgrade
The Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Headset on a table, showing the Alienware logo on the side of the left earcup.
Alienware Pro Wireless gaming headset review
PC Gamer best audiophile headphones buying guide image, with Sennheiser and Beyerdynamic headphones
The best audiophile headphones for gaming in 2025: my top recommendations for the best cans money can buy
The Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless headset on a black table
Corsair Virtuoso Max review
Latest in Gaming Headsets
Sennheiser HD 550 on a white box.
Sennheiser says it 'will not become a gaming brand' but its new HD 550 are a good excuse to use audiophile headphones for gaming
The Corsair HS65, a wired gaming headset in white and grey, floats in a teal void.
Corsair's HS65 gaming headset is the successor to my fav budget set of cans, and for just $50 it may well convince me to upgrade
The Razer Barracuda X Chroma wireless gaming headset with a colorful finish on a chair.
Razer Barracuda X Chroma review
Audeze Maxwell gaming headset on a blue background
The Audeze Maxwell wireless gaming headset has hit its lowest-ever price and we can't recommend it highly enough
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 red gaming headset on a blue background
I use this SteelSeries wireless gaming headset for work every day and it has just hit its lowest-ever price at $70 off
The OXS Storm G2 gaming headset on a black table
OXS Storm G2 review
Latest in News
Sennheiser HD 550 on a white box.
Sennheiser says it 'will not become a gaming brand' but its new HD 550 are a good excuse to use audiophile headphones for gaming
Virtual human head divided into horizontal layers in various skin tones.
The future of robots is looking ever more meaty as MIT researchers grow first bidirectional muscle tissue machine
Three sheep with big guns in Palworld.
It was 'super popular to hate Palworld' after launch, says community manager: 'A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure'
Palworld Ancient Civilization Parts - Grizzbolt with a minigun
'It was a very depressing day': Palworld community manager reveals studio's reaction to Nintendo lawsuit
CS 1.6 remade in CS: Legacy.
A gorgeous ground-up remake of Counter-Strike 1.6 is on its way to Steam, and one of the game's original creators says 'it really gives me old vibes'
Portal P3 pinball table
There's a new Portal game and it costs $12,500
More about gaming headsets
The Corsair HS65, a wired gaming headset in white and grey, floats in a teal void.

Corsair's HS65 gaming headset is the successor to my fav budget set of cans, and for just $50 it may well convince me to upgrade
The Razer Barracuda X Chroma wireless gaming headset with a colorful finish on a chair.

Razer Barracuda X Chroma review
Virtual human head divided into horizontal layers in various skin tones.

The future of robots is looking ever more meaty as MIT researchers grow first bidirectional muscle tissue machine
See more latest
Most Popular
Virtual human head divided into horizontal layers in various skin tones.
The future of robots is looking ever more meaty as MIT researchers grow first bidirectional muscle tissue machine
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 18
Ark: Lost Colony teaser still.
Ark 2 is still on: The next Ark expansion 'leads into the events of Ark 2,' says Studio Wildcard
Three sheep with big guns in Palworld.
It was 'super popular to hate Palworld' after launch, says community manager: 'A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure'
Palworld Ancient Civilization Parts - Grizzbolt with a minigun
'It was a very depressing day': Palworld community manager reveals studio's reaction to Nintendo lawsuit
CS 1.6 remade in CS: Legacy.
A gorgeous ground-up remake of Counter-Strike 1.6 is on its way to Steam, and one of the game's original creators says 'it really gives me old vibes'
Portal P3 pinball table
There's a new Portal game and it costs $12,500
MrBeast posing in front of a stack of cashing, promoting Beast Games season 2
Beast Games opens casting for season 2: MrBeast lost a ton of money on season 1 but apparently not enough that he won't do it again
Image for Rise of the Ronin&#039;s PC troubles continue as players report disappearing saves on Steam
Rise of the Ronin's PC troubles continue as players report disappearing saves on Steam
Former Treyarch studio co-head and Black Ops 3 director is heading up a new first-party PlayStation studio