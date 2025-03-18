Sennheiser says it 'will not become a gaming brand' but its new HD 550 are a good excuse to use audiophile headphones for gaming

Even for a lack of dedicated microphone, software, or lighting, the latest addition to Sennheiser's headset lineup is looking pretty tasty for gamers. Sennheiser just needs to get the pricing right.

Joining the likes of the HD 650, HD 800 S, and HD 599, the new HD 550 sit in the 'entry-level' category for Sennheiser. That's not to say they're cheap, though. At $300/£250/€300, these will be a significant investment compared to many gaming headsets. Nevertheless, they do look promising.

Featuring a similar driver package to fellow 500-series headphones, I'm told these have been tailored to offer extended bass and treble response at the slight cost of lower mids. Rated with a 6 - 39,500 Hz frequency response, they easily blow some drivers out of the water, but the proof of the pudding will be in the… listening?

As I write this, a set has turned up on my desk. I'll leave the analysis of the audio quality for a forthcoming review, though they're a nice quality set. The earcups are made with plastic and a metal mesh cover across the cavernous earcup holes. Yes, these are open-backed headphones. Not great for loud spaces but I usually prefer open-back headphones for their airy feel and wide soundstage.

They weigh in at only 237 grams, and I've plonked them on my head and they do feel extremely lightweight and breathable. That's good if you're planning on wearing them all night.

Sennheiser specifically calls these out for gamers, though does counter that by saying it will definitively 'not become a gaming brand'. It did try that once with headphones like the Game One, and later EPOS, which is sadly no more. So I guess it makes sense. Stick with what you know and all that.

The impedance on these is 150 Ω, which is pretty high, though Sennheiser says they should still run pretty well without an amp.

These headphones sit below the HD 650s, which are nominally priced at €499, and which I have been using as my headphones of choice for a couple of years now. The thing is, I didn't pay anywhere near that sort of money for those. In fact, you can find a pair of HD 650 for sub-£250. They're popular, but not graphics card popular, as they've also been around for a long time now. What that means is while the HD 550s are technically cheaper by way of MSRP, in reality, they might end up costing more than the mid-range set they're intended to sit below.

I can ponder that a little more once I've got the HD 550 on my head and compared the two. One thing I do like about Sennheiser's headphones is that you can buy spares and parts that are widely compatible with the lot, such as a new cable (or balanced cable). So if your cat chews through your headphone cable, no bother.