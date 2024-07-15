My beloved Arctis Nova Pro is one of the best Prime Day wireless gaming headset deals I've seen

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro | 10–40,000Hz | Wireless | 30hr battery | $317.24 $274 at Walmart (save $43.24)

The Arctis Nova Pro offers smashing sound quality, supreme comfort and a 30 hour battery life on the hot swappable batteries. The DAC also doubles as a fast charging dock. It's no wonder this is one of the best wireless gaming headsets around. It may not come with the most amazing mic, but the Sonar feature in the GG software does a fantastic job of fixing the fuzziness. Price check: Amazon $274.95

Sitting atop my bonnet right now, and adorned with the rainbow 'For Pride' booster pack, is the Arctis Nova Pro wireless gaming headset. I've been using it for years at this point, and I've never looked back. Sure it has it's little foibles, but so does every gaming headset. And when one of the best wireless gaming headsets around comes in with a $43 discount, easing one of my major issues with it—the price—it's hard not to jump for joy.

The Nova Pro used to come in at around $350, but right now you can grab it for $274 at Walmart, down from an already-far-better $317 price tag. That's even 95 cents cheaper than Amazon is pushing it at. So I suppose that's a win, too.

So what are you getting for that price? Aside from comfort and audio quality, which are honestly the bare minimum for a good gaming headset, the Arctis Nova Pro comes with it's own fancy USB Type-C DAC. This thing not only works as a 96kHz/24-bit amplifier, it even fast charges the spare battery that comes along with the headset.

Yep, that's two hot swappable batteries with around 30 hours of battery life each, making it a shoe in for the title of longest battery life on a wireless gaming headset.

There's a loud sound glitch that happens when you move out of range of your PC (or PS5 if you're a console kinda gamer), but the range itself is still great. It's not the most terrible thing, you just have to remember to take them off if you're heading to the far wing of your summer mansion *raises pinky*.

All in all this is a great gaming headset. It's gorgeous, well built, and comes with simultaneous wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, to boot. Well worth a look if you're going for a high-end wireless gaming headset, especially at that price.