Don't let the PlayStation branding fool you, this excellent Razer headset is great on PC and $60 off for Black Friday

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro (2023) | 50 mm drivers | 12-28,000 Hz | 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2 | Passive noise cancelling | 70 hours (2.4 GHz) | 320 g | $199.99 $139.99 at Best Buy (save $60)

As noted in our Razer Blackshark V2 Pro review, this headset is not only super reliable in its connection but offers great sound and a very clear microphone. It was more expensive than its predecessor, which brings it down somewhat, but this deal makes it a much more attractive package.

Gaming headsets have this annoying habit of being sold for PS5 or Xbox but us lucky PC gamers usually reap the rewards by being able to use either. With Razer's PS5-compatible Blackshark V2 Pro, you may be worried you can't plug it into both but it'll work just fine, and you can get a hefty discount by doing so.

Over at Best Buy, you can buy the 2023 version of the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro for just $140, which is $60 less than its MSRP. To buy the non-PlayStation version on Amazon will cost you $180, despite both having the same retail price, pre-sale. This means you are really reaping the rewards, and getting the same basic device, except it comes with a USB-C receiver, rather than a USB-A. If you don't have USB-C on your PC or want to also plug it into an Xbox, the latter is your only choice here but the former is what you should go for if you have a spare USB-C slot.

I've spent a significant amount of time using the Rainbow Six Siege version of the previous Razer Blackshark V2 Pro, and the 2023 refresh only makes it better with a much nicer microphone and up to 70 hours of battery life in the 2.4 GHz wireless mode.

When comparing it to the previous model in our review, we said "I'd have probably forgiven it for slapping on a V3 moniker as Razer has genuinely improved on what is still one of our favourite wireless gaming headsets."

The 50 mm dynamic TriForce Titanium drivers sound great in this headset, being very clear and allowing tons of dynamics to really immerse you in games. If you want something even bigger, you can turn on THX spatial audio to a surprising effect for a set of closed-back cans.

If you're looking for a great-sounding headset with a clear mic and solid battery life, Razer has got you covered here, and it helps that the set is not only comfortable look but looks great too. The quality of life updates this adds from the model before it may not fully make up for the MSRP difference but, at $60 off, this is a great offering, and you'll struggle to beat it at this price point.