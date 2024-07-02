Don't sweat it—Zenless Zone Zero's system requirements demand nothing more than a ten-year old GPU and 8 GB of RAM

Persona 5 meets Street Fighter meets Genshin Impact. That's one helluva mix—if miHoYo can get the balance right. More importantly, the game will need to run smoothly on our gaming PCs before all that. That shouldn't be any issue, however, as the Zenless Zone Zero system requirements are going to be zero bother for most.

Set for full release on July 4, and available to preload today, Zenless Zone Zero should run perfectly fine on the majority of gaming PCs today.

The minimum system requirements are, quite frankly, absurdly low for a game in 2024. I'd guess that's due to this game's simultaneous mobile release—it's set to launch on PC, PS5, iOS and Android. You'll only need a 7th Gen or above Intel Core i5, 8 GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970. That's a ten-year-old graphics card.

We have no idea how well the game will actually run on those specs—presumably fine enough for miHoYo to suggest it, at least. Though that's not always the case with these pre-launch system specifications. Anyways, if you really want to be teacher's pet, you should aim for the recommended specs instead.

It should be easy for most to match the recommended system specifications—they're pretty easygoing.

Just 8 GB of RAM will suffice alongside an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or above. A 10th Gen Intel Core i7 is perhaps the steepest demand made of the game—that generation's Core i7 came with eight cores on desktop or (mostly) six cores within laptops. Even so, that's likely matched or improved upon by many more current CPUs available.

We have no indication of comparable AMD parts, though you don't have to look far to find a Ryzen CPU with eight cores to meet the recommended spec. While I cannot say for sure, I imagine most Ryzen 5 processors will work just fine, too—that's even for having fewer than eight cores. I say that as the minimum specification noted here, a 7th Gen Core i5, comes with only four cores and four threads. That's not hard to beat these days.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here are the full recommend system specifications for Zenless Zone Zero, from the Epic Games Store:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zenless Zone Zero system requirements Header Cell - Column 0 Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or later versions Windows 10 or later versions CPU 7th Gen Intel Core i5 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Memory 8 GB 8 GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Installation size Around 50 GB* Around 50 GB* Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 *user reported

If you're still not sure what to make of Zenless Zone Zero, we've had some hands-on time to play around in the world. We came away impressed with the game's combat animations, melodies and impeccably dressed roster: "I was having an absolute blast with it in Zenless Zone Zero," Mollie says. Though she also felt the game's departure from the usual miHoYo formula could keep it from having the same sticking power and replayability as Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail.

We won't have to wait long to find out whether this game is a new hit or not. You can download the game ready for the launch on July 4 now—it'll take up around 50 GB, as user's over on Reddit report.

Zoneless Zen Zero. Zenless Zero Zen. Zenless Zone Zero—writing this story has made all Z's look weird.