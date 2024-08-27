Sony's PC obsession continues with in-depth DualSense Edge customisation on your PC

From the first-party exclusives, PS VR2 adapter, and this most recent push to allow for DualSense Edge customisation on PC, I'm starting to think Sony is warming up to this whole PC gaming malarky.

About time, too.

For its latest ode to PC, Sony is opening up support for customisation of its DualSense Edge controller on PC. This is done via the PlayStation Accessories app, which used to be the "Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller" app—I can see why they changed the name. Providing you download the latest version (2.0.0.13) from its official website, you can try it out right now.

One thing to note: this only works for the DualSense Edge, Sony's premium controller pad. The app doesn't open up options on the significantly cheaper DualSense. I made the mistake of thinking it might and rushed to connect my PS5 pad only to be met with a Bluetooth connection screen and little else.

That's a shame, but to be fair to Sony, I failed to read its recent tweet that stated the distinction quite clearly in the copy.

Starting today PC gamers can unleash the full customizable power of the DualSense Edge controller directly on their computer.With the PlayStation Accessories app, customize the controller’s settings and update its firmware directly from your Windows PC: https://t.co/QoPFGu8qC7 pic.twitter.com/FQHNkkfbSfAugust 27, 2024

DualSense Edge users will get something out of it, at least. This include button assignment customisation, deadzone tweaks, and vibration intensity.

Small ways to make your ~$200 controller your own while gaming on PC.

This support is very welcome, of course. Just further evidence of Sony's growing love affair with the PC. Though for the avoidance of doubt, there are plenty of premium controllers with PC support to choose from, and for that reason I wouldn't suggest the DualSense Edge for the exclusive PC gamer. Just go with any of the best controllers for PC and you're good to go.