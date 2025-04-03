Companies are selling cheap faux leather 'Jensen Huang' jackets and some of the listings are hilarious

Don't get me wrong, I like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, but something about the combination of AI industry celebrity visual branding and cheap faux-leather knockoffs sets my stomach off doing somersaults. Huang's been donning the black leather jacket for over a decade, but now that Nvidia is king of the ginormous AI castle, companies are popping up all over the place trying to capitalise on that staple image.

As 404 Media points out, tons of online retailers are now trying to cash in on Huang's jacket-toting look, and the vast majority of these 'replicas' are incredibly cheap… suspiciously cheap, one might say.

For those living under a mighty large rock, the Nvidia CEO has been sporting a black leather jacket for years, and has frequently donned it for official announcements such as the RTX 40-series GTC announcement and RTX 50-series CES announcement. The latter occasion was particularly special because Huang's jacket was sparkling like a high school vampire in the sun.

Most recently, he had a humanoid robot hand him an Nvidia-studded leather jacket. He even kept his jacket on when delivering pancakes and sausages to GTC show hosts and guests while wearing an apron (see the image below).

Upon my own Google search for 'buy Jensen Huang jacket', I notice that the few top results (on TrendsFort, LeatherCult, The Leather City, and Jacket Hub) all offer nominal Jensen jackets for under $200 and even under $100 on sale in the case of Jacket Hub's 'Nvidia Jensen Huang leather jacket'.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Part of the listed description for this latter jacket caught my attention:

"Don’t let the world ignore your appearance, if you want to be the center of attention like a billionaire then have a look at this amazing Nvidia Jensen Huang Leather Jacket. We believe your style is the only thing that defines your personality."

There's a lot to unpack here. First, there's the possibly reasonable assumption that one who is buying a Jensen Huang Black Leather Jacket is interested in being the centre of attention like a billionaire. And second, there's the bold claim that your style is the only thing that defines your personality.

(Image credit: 1X Technologies)

Also some choice quotes from reviews of the jacket from supposedly 'verified purchases':

"I got this ravishing jacket a couple of days ago and got a chance to wear it today. It was my friend's birthday and this jacket made me look super cool and outstanding."

"Thank you, Jacket Hub, I love my parcel of the jacket."

"I really love the jacket and the features that it has."

By the "features that it has", the supposed Jensen jacket-wearer might have been referring to the fact that it apparently uses "top-notch real leather material for the exterior." And yet it's currently going for $95, which is incredibly cheap for anything with more than a smidge of real leather. I'll let you infer what you will from that.

As 404 Media mentions, Huang's Tom Ford jackets can cost as much as $10,000. So, far be it from me to prevent anyone from becoming the centre of attention like a billionaire, but just recognise you're probably not getting the whole Huang deal with these supposed replicas.