Nvidia CES 2025 keynote live: new GPUs or there'll be a riot

Catch up with CES 2025: We're on the ground in sunny Las Vegas covering all the latest announcements from some of the biggest names in tech, including Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Razer, MSI and more.

For PC gamers, this is going to be CES 2025's 'big one', the keynote that is going to deliver what we've all been waiting for: Nvidia's new RTX 50-series Blackwell graphics card announcement.

And I'm here, in-person, braving the queues, and the jet-lag, and the crowds, and the interminable waiting, to bring you our first experience of the new cards as I sit here in the Michelob Ultra Arena.

And for most of it I'll probably be bored out of my tiny mind as we wade through more server announcements, more Blackwell enterprise stuff, and 'the more you buy, the more you save' quips from Jen-Hsun.

But hey, at least we'll get new cards announced at the end of it. And maybe new upscaling tech and laptop chips, too.

See, exciting.