Nvidia CES 2025 keynote live: new GPUs or there'll be a riot
Watch with me as Jen-Hsun presumably announces the new RTX 50-series Blackwell cards, or pulls off the biggest GPU bait-and-switch in history.
Catch up with CES 2025: We're on the ground in sunny Las Vegas covering all the latest announcements from some of the biggest names in tech, including Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Razer, MSI and more.
For PC gamers, this is going to be CES 2025's 'big one', the keynote that is going to deliver what we've all been waiting for: Nvidia's new RTX 50-series Blackwell graphics card announcement.
And I'm here, in-person, braving the queues, and the jet-lag, and the crowds, and the interminable waiting, to bring you our first experience of the new cards as I sit here in the Michelob Ultra Arena.
And for most of it I'll probably be bored out of my tiny mind as we wade through more server announcements, more Blackwell enterprise stuff, and 'the more you buy, the more you save' quips from Jen-Hsun.
But hey, at least we'll get new cards announced at the end of it. And maybe new upscaling tech and laptop chips, too.
See, exciting.
Nvidia CES 2025 live blog
Because Jen-Hsun doesn't like beach balls. Hates 'em. It was in that book and everything.
It's a long road...
What do you think are the odds that we'll actually get pricing tonight? Given it's often the most contentious part of a new GPU launch, and also the part that is regularly the last to be cemented in place, I'm going to bet we don't.
I reckon it'll be a few specs, such as VRAM and maybe some shaders, and then a launch date.
So glad I swiped some water from backstage at the AMD keynote... the constant air-con is drying me up inside and out.
The doors have now opened, and we're slowly plodding in towards the arena now. And the 4G network is taking a pounding so who knows if this update is even going to get saved at this point...
I'm already tired. Someone send me a Redbull...
(other energy drinks are available)
I've already been queuing for half an hour and it's still nearly two hours until it kicks off. I don't even know how far along this press line I am...