Hard Reset demo out now

Hard Reset demo

A demo for cyberpunk electro-blaster Hard Reset is out now on Steam . The sturdy gigabyte download drops you into an alleyway with an enormous gun and some scurrying bots. Don't expect any scoping or cover system here. Let rip with your minigun on full automatic and shoot the future in the face.

It's pretty, too. The PC exclusive shooter is built on Flying Wild Hog's own Road Hog engine, designed from the ground up to render Hard Reset's glistening urban cityscapes. While you're waiting for the download to finish, have a read more about the devs' design philosophy in our Hard Reset interview .

It's out on September 13 and will cost just £22.99 / $29.99. You can pre-order now from Steam to get a 10% discount.

