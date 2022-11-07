Here's when the Halo Infinite Winter Update releases in your timezone

The Halo Infinite Winter Update has been a long time coming, and brings with it some of the features the game should've launched with (opens in new tab) back in 2021. Campaign co-op was supposed to release in August and has had a somewhat troubled development, but the mode is finally arriving with this update.

The highly anticipated Forge is also dropping in beta, and as with previous iterations, it'll let players build their own maps for use in custom game modes. On top of that, there's a variety of new content and in-game tweaks. Here, I'll explain the Halo Infinite Winter Update release time based on your region, so you know when you can load it up for yourself.

The Halo Infinite Winter Update arrives on November 8 for most regions at the usual weekly reset time. Here's when that is based on your timezone:

US EST: 2 pm

2 pm US PST: 11 am

11 am UK: 7 pm GMT

7 pm GMT Europe: 8 pm CEST

8 pm CEST Australia: 6 am AEDT (November 9)

6 am AEDT (November 9) New Zealand: 8 am NZDT (November 9)

Halo Infinite challenges will reset at 10 am PST (opens in new tab) and servers should be offline for around an hour or so while maintenance is performed. Of course, this might actually last a little longer or there may be server issues around release time depending on how busy it gets.

The Winter Update is the most significant dose of content that Halo Infinite has received since the game was launched. Not only does it contain the long-awaited campaign co-op mode, it'll also include the beta version of Forge so you can start designing your own maps. There is also the Covert One Flag multiplayer mode, new maps, and a free battle pass with which you can earn cosmetics. You can see the full roundup of content in the video above.