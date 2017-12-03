Guillermo Del Toro confirmed for the Game Awards

The Game Awards has confirmed that Guillermo Del Toro will be live at Thursday's award show as a presenter.

Presenter announcement: Don't miss Guillermo Del Toro live @thegameawards on Thursday night! #TheGameAwards @RealGDT pic.twitter.com/o3C8CLBs5IDecember 2, 2017

The tweet—which popped up on the show's official twitter feed yesterday—doesn't offer further context, unfortunately, or intimate precisely what he'll be presenting. But Del Toro's inclusion on the bill gives some credence to rumours that this might be the time we'll finally get to see some gameplay from Hideo Kojima's highly-anticipated Death Stranding.

The 2017 Game Awards nominees have been revealed, and while they heavily feature a number of console-only games (Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Horizon Zero Dawn each appear in six different categories), there are plenty of PC games to vote for including PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Cuphead, Wolfenstein 2, and What Remains of Edith Finch. The winners will be revealed on December 7, 2017.

Death Stranding hasn't actually been formally announced for the PC yet, but a Q&A posted when Kojima Productions opened its doors stated that a PC version will be released at some point after its debut on PlayStation 4.