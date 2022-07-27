Here are all the new cars in GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises DLC

The Criminal Enterprises summer update has expanded the GTA Online cars list, which means you can get behind the wheel of six brand new vehicles—provided you have the money to buy them. There are new showroom floors too, and you can test drive anything you've got your eye on before you part with your hard-earned cash.

Along with new cars, the latest update introduces new missions and upgrades, as well as some "highly requested experience improvements". You'll have more choice when it comes to climbing the criminal ranks, and increased payouts on various activities mean you'll be able to fill your garage in no time. Here's a list of the new GTA Online cars that have arrived with the summer update.

GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises cars list

Six new vehicles have arrived with The Criminal Enterprises summer update, and more are expected to follow in the coming weeks. There are five cars and one helicopter, all of which will leave a significant dent in your wallet.

Here's a full list of the new cars, including how much each will set you back:

Pegassi Torero XO: $2,890,000

$2,890,000 Lampadati Corsita: $1,705,000

$1,705,000 Benefactor LM87: $2,915,000

$2,915,000 Obey Omnis E-GT: $1,795,000

$1,795,000 Bravado Greenwood: $1,465,000

$1,465,000 Conada: $2,450,000

The first four cars can be purchased from Legendary Motorsports, while the Bravado Greenwood is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. If you're hoping to take to the air though, you'll need to head over to Elitas Travel to nab the Conada helicopter.