GTA Online gets new bonuses and discounts for a limited time

Rockstar Games has announced new bonuses that GTA Online players will be able to earn until June 12. On top of that, players will also be able to take advantage of some limited time discounts on in-game items.

Players can get Double GTA$ and RP in all Special Vehicle Missions, which feature cars such as the Ramp Buggy and Ruiner 2000. Players will also add an extra 25 percent GTA$ on Biker Business Sales and Special Cargo Deliveries.

As funny as it sounds, the in-game merchants are also holding discounts this week—it's like Black Friday in the world of GTA Online. They're only available for a limited time, and you can check out the full list below.

Ammu-Nation

Body Armor - 25% off

All Ammo - 25% off

Box/Drum Magazines - 50% off

Luxury Finishes - 50% off

DockTease

Yachts (all models & model upgrades) - 25% off

Yacht Modifications - 50% off

Dynasty 8 Executive

Executive Offices - 25% off

Executive Office Garages & Garage Mod Shop - 25% off

Executive Office Renovations (Garage Mod Shop included) - 50% off

Elitas Travel

Luxor Deluxe - 50% off

Swift Deluxe - 50% off

Warstock Cache & Carry

Imponte Ruiner 2000 (both prices) - 25% off

Coil Rocket Voltic (both prices) - 25% off

Rhino Tank - 25% off

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up (both prices) - 25% off

Buckingham Valkyrie (both prices) - 25% off

Brute Armored Boxville (both prices) - 25% off

The current featured races are the Steeplechase Premium Race and the Del Perro Pier Time Trial, but two new races will start on May 30 and last until June 5. These are the Ascent Premium Special Vehicle Race, which is locked to the Rocket Voltic, and the Observatory Time Trial.

You can check out Rockstar's original post on its website here.

A new Gunrunning update is set to bring illegal arms trade to GTA Online. Rockstar has yet to announce more details on the "specific business and research opportunities" that the new update will offer, but you can read everything we know about it here.