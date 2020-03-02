Become the god of Los Santos with this GTA 5 invincibility cheat

Searching for the GTA 5 invincibility cheat code? Sometimes you have to look the realism of Grand Theft Auto 5 right in the face and tell it 'no, not today'. Gravity and pain shouldn’t affect you, how dare it even try to do so. If you’re sick of these damn realistic physics holding you back, then you need to have a look at these GTA 5 cheats to make you indestructible.

These include, but are not limited to, invincibility, the ability to run and swim faster, and even slow-motion aiming. It’s quite simply the best way to live your digital life, so why wouldn’t you want to be overpowered? Here's the GTA 5 invincibility cheat, and more.

GTA 5 invincibility cheat, and more

As with all cheats for Grand Theft Auto 5, you can only use them in the main single-player game. The first thing you need to do is hit the tilde key (~): this brings up the console in which you can enter the codes below, in all caps. Hit enter once you’ve chosen one and voila, the world of GTA V is your divine domain.

PAINKILLER: Invincibility

Invincibility TURTLE: Max health and armour

Max health and armour CATCHME: Run faster

Run faster GOTGILLS: Swim faster

Swim faster FLOATER: Moon gravity

Moon gravity SNOWDAY: Slippery tires

Slippery tires TOOLUP: Get every weapon and ammo

Get every weapon and ammo SKYDIVE: Get a parachute

Get a parachute POWERUP: Recharge special abilities

Recharge special abilities DEADEYE: Slow-motion aiming

There you go, that's how to make yourself absolutely invulnerable in the single-player portion of GTA 5. No more will the police bother you for something as insignificant as thievery, nor will their bullets trouble your divine flesh. Once you've wreaked havoc, look upon your works, ye mighty, until GTA 6 (hopefully) comes out.