Grab this Samsung 28-inch QLED 4K monitor with FreeSync support for $330

Over at BuyDig, you can snag a Samsung 28-inch monitor (UH750) with a 4K resolution and FreeSync support for $330 with free shipping. Just apply promo code BCD71071 at checkout, otherwise it costs $448.

That's the lowest price around for this display—Samsung has it listed for $500 on its website, and Amazon has it on sale for $394. To find a better deal, you have to either take your chances on Ebay or with a used model, the latter of which can be found on B&H Photo for $265.

Samsung's 28-inch monitor uses a TN panel, which typically doesn't offer the same level of color reproduction as an IPS panel. That said, this model also uses Samsung's quantum dot technology, offering 125 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, and generally has favorable reviews.

The advantage of a TN panel is a faster response time—in this case, just 1ms. It also supports FreeSync, has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 300 nits brightness, and both picture-in-picture (PIP) and picture-by-picture (PBP) support.

Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

