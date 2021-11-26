Grab this Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop for only $685 on Black Friday

You don't need to empty your wallet to get your hands on an RTX gaming laptop this Black Friday. This Acer Nitro 5 includes an RTX 3050 GPU and will see you enjoying plenty of modern games at 1080p with high settings without sacrificing those all-important frames, and right now it's only $685 via Amazon.

The RTX 3050 might be considered an entry-level gaming GPU, but that doesn't mean you'll be stuck playing games on lower settings or making too many concessions. You can crank up the likes of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and get a decent fps on high settings, usually 60fps or greater.

For older or less demanding games, you'll be exceeding 100fps, so it's handy that the full HD IPS display has a 144Hz refresh rate. And at 15.6-inch, there's plenty of real estate, but not so much that you'll get sick of lugging it around. The 1920 x 1080 native resolution is exactly what you want, given its specs, as this isn't a machine for 4K gaming—hence the low price.

The only downsides are the 8GB of RAM, which is a bit on the lower side, potentially making an upgrade tempting, and the 256GB SSD, which will stop you from keeping to many games installed simultaneously. If you only have one or two big games on the go at a time, it's not a problem, but who has that willpower?

Acer Nitro 5 Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 10300H | Nvidia RTX 3050 | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $839.99 $684.99 at Amazon (save $155)

A great mid-range laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080 display and an RTX GPU that'll keep you enjoying most modern games at 60fps. The fans are a bit loud, and the storage might need an upgrade, but you can't argue with the price.

If you're looking to do some mobile PC gaming soon—maybe you'll be stuck visiting the family over the holidays and looking for an escape—then this is definitely a laptop worth considering. It might not have it all, but it's more than enough to play the best PC games around. And don't forget about DLSS, giving you a welcome performance boost in games that support the feature.