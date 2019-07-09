Grab this MSI RTX 2060 at its lowest price ever—less than $300—in another pre-Prime Day sale

With Nvidia's line of Super cards releasing today (at least the 2060 and 2070 models; the 2080 is poised to launch on July 23rd), we're already starting to see some excellent deals on the cards they're replacing. That's definitely the case with this deal on an MSI Ventus RTX 2060, which is only $295 at Newegg after using promo code 79FTZ2X and a $15 mail-in rebate.

That's the lowest price we've seen a 2060 OEM card drop to, and finally pushes a price point for the 2060 below the magic $300 mark. It's a perfect way to grab a capable card for 1080p and 1440p gaming that also packs Nvidia's dedicated Tensor and RT cores for DLSS and ray tracing. While the Super version of the 2060 may offer a bump in performance, it retails for $100 more than it's vanilla counterpart at this sale price. Grabbing an RTX card for less than $300 is a solid deal, and feels like a proper inauguration of the Amazon Prime Day PC deals frenzy we'll see unfolding in the coming days, until the event properly opens on July 15th.

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 2060 is $295 at Newegg | save $65

Grab a great deal on an RTX card at the lowest price we've seen for a 2060 thus far. An excellent card for the FHD and QHD era of gaming, the 2060 is a steal at this price.

For a look at where the 2060 ranks in our best-of list, check out our guide to the best graphics cards. Or for a broader look at the complete run of modern GPUs, head over to our graphics card hierarchy.

