GPU hierarchy 2019: Ranking the graphics cards you can buy

The best graphics card is the most important component of any gaming PC, but if you're not familiar with the current lineup of models from Nvidia and AMD, it can be incredibly difficult to figure out how each graphics card stacks up. Confusing branding (is "Super" better than "VII"?), varying features, and constantly changing prices only add to the confusion.

In order to simplify things, we've created this graphics card hierarchy ordered roughly from most powerful (top) to least powerful (bottom). The ranking for each card is based on our own testing of FPS averages from popular games, as well as market research.

Now, a few things to keep in mind. The specifications and ranking for each card are based on the 'stock' models (also referred to as 'reference' models) from either AMD or Nvidia. Most of the graphics cards listed here have overclocked versions available from companies like EVGA, ASUS, MSI, and others that squeeze out a bit more performance. The exact performance also depends on the processor, the RAM, and if you choose to do manual overclocking.

This guide should help you make an informed purchase when the time comes to upgrade your PC (or build/buy a new one). To ensure the list isn't several miles long, it only contains cards you can buy new. For example, while the GTX 1080 and 1070 are still very good graphics cards, Nvidia and other manufacturers have largely stopped manufacturing and selling them.

Boost Clock: 1635MHz | Memory: 11GB GDDR6 | CUDA Cores: 4352 | Memory Bandwidth: 616GB/s

Fastest graphics card around

Ray tracing and deep learning tech

Extremely expensive

Few games have ray-tracing

Boost Clock: 1815MHz | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | CUDA Cores: 3072 | Memory Bandwidth: 496GB/s

Slightly faster than the RTX 2080

Ray tracing and deep learning tech

Still expensive

Few games have ray-tracing

Boost Clock: 1710MHz | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | CUDA Cores: 2944 | Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

One of the fastest GPUs currently available for gaming

Ray tracing and deep learning tech

Replaced by RTX 2080 Super, usually not a good value compared to Super cards

Few ray-tracing games available

Boost Clock: 1770MHz | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | CUDA Cores: 2560 | Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

The best high-end GPU for most people

Ray tracing and deep learning tech

Still expensive

Few games have ray-tracing

Boost Clock: 1750MHz | Memory: 16GB HMB2 | Stream Processors: 3840 | Memory Bandwidth: 1000GB/s

First 7nm graphics card

Good performance at 1440p and 4K

Runs hotter and draws more power than the RTX 2080

Similar pricing to the RTX 2080

Boost Clock: 1905MHz | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Stream Processors: 2560 | Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Great gaming performance at 1080p and 1440p

Uses AMD's new efficient RDNA architecture

Runs hotter and draws more power than competing Nvidia graphics cards

No ray tracing support

Boost Clock: 1620MHz | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | CUDA Cores: 2304 | Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Good performance at 1440p and 4K

Includes same features as 2080 and 2080 Ti

Still expensive

Few ray tracing or DLSS games

Boost Clock: 1650MHz | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | CUDA Cores: 2176 | Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

The best RTX graphics card in terms of price vs performance

Ray tracing and deep learning tech

More expensive than the RTX 2060 it replaces

Few games have ray-tracing

Boost Clock: 1725MHz | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Stream Processors: 2304 | Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Great gaming performance at 1080p and 1440p

Uses AMD's new efficient RDNA architecture

Runs hotter and draws more power than competing Nvidia graphics cards

No ray tracing support

Boost Clock: 1546MHz | Memory: 8GB HBM2 | Steam Processors: 4096 | Memory Bandwidth: 484GB/s

Good performance at 1440p and 1080p

Far cheaper than the Radeon VII

Requires more power than similar Nvidia graphics cards

Boost Clock: 1680MHz | Memory: 6GB GDDR6 | CUDA Cores: 1920 | Memory Bandwidth: 336GB/s

Good performance at 1080p and 1440p

Cheapest ray tracing graphics card

Questionable ray tracing performance

Few RT/DLSS games

12. AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

Boost Clock: 1471MHz | Memory: 8GB HBM2 | Stream Processors: 3,584 | Memory Bandwidth: 410GB/s

Good performance at 1080p and 1440p

Does well in DirectX 12 games

More power-hungry than comparable Nvidia cards

Not a good value compared to the GTX 1660 Ti

Boost Clock: 1770MHz | Memory: 6GB GDDR5 | CUDA Cores: 1536 | Memory Bandwidth: 288GB/s

Good performance at 1080p

Nvidia Turing architecture

No ray tracing or DLSS

Generational price increase

Boost Clock: 1785MHz | Memory: 6GB GDDR5 | CUDA Cores: 1408 | Memory Bandwidth: 192GB/s

Good performance at 1080p

Efficient Turing design

No ray tracing or DLSS

No GDDR6 memory

Boost Clock: 1545MHz | Memory: 8GB GDDR5 | Steam Processors: 2,304 | Memory Bandwidth: 256GB/s

Good choice for 1080p gaming

Great overall value

Modest improvement over RX 580 8GB

No real architectural improvements

Boost Clock: 1340MHz | Memory: 8GB GDDR5 | Stream processors: 2,304 | Memory Bandwidth: 256GB/s

One of the best bang-for your-buck graphics cards

Regularly sells for under $200

Less power-efficient than Nvidia cards

Older architecture

Boost Clock: 1708MHz | Memory: 6GB GDDR5 | CUDA Cores: 1280 | Memory Bandwidth: 192GB/s

A decent card for 1080p gaming

Replaced by the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Uses Nvidia's last-gen architecture

Boost Clock: 1708MHz | Memory: 3GB GDDR5 | CUDA Cores: 1152 | Memory Bandwidth: 192GB/s

Good enough for 1080p esports/lightweight games

Bad value compared to GTX 1660 and RX 580

Uses Nvidia's last-gen architecture

19. AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Boost Clock: 1244MHz | Memory: 4GB GDDR5 | Stream Processors: 1328 | Memory Bandwidth: 224GB/s

Good for 1080p esports/lightweight games

Most models are around $100

4GB of VRAM isn't a lot to work with in 2019

Boost Clock: 1665MHz | Memory: 4GB GDDR6 | CUDA Cores: 896 | Memory Bandwidth: 128GB/s

Good enough for esports/lightweight games at 1080p, like Fortnite, Overwatch, and CS:GO

Most models don't require 6-pin PEG power

Struggles with more demanding AAA games, like modern open-world titles and some shooters

4GB of VRAM is the minimum requirement for most new games

Boost Clock: 1392MHz | Memory: 4GB GDDR5 | CUDA Cores: 768 | Memory Bandwidth: 112GB/s

Works fine for esports/lightweight games at 1080p, like Fortnite, Overwatch, and CS:GO

Most models don't require 6-pin PEG power

Struggles with more demanding AAA games, like modern open-world titles and some shooters

Replaced by GTX 1650

Boost Clock: 1275MHz | Memory: 4GB GDDR5 | Steam Processors: 1024 | Memory Bandwidth: 112GB/s

Good enough for esports/lightweight games

Most models cost around $100

Struggles in more demanding games

Limited VRAM

Boost Clock: 1455MHz | Memory: 2GB GDDR5 | CUDA Cores: 640 | Memory Bandwidth: 112GB/s

Doesn't require 6-pin PEG power connection

Can still play lightweight games

RX 560 4GB is same or lower price

2GB is very restricting

Struggles in latest games

24. AMD Radeon RX 550

Boost Clock: 1883MHz | Memory: 4GB GDDR5 | Steam Processors: 512 | Memory Bandwidth: 112GB/s

Doesn't require 6-pin PEG power

Still provides 4GB of VRAM

Not much better than integrated graphics

Many modern games struggle

25. Nvidia GeForce GT 1030

Boost Clock: 1468MHz | Memory: 2GB GDDR5 | CUDA Cores: 384 | Memory Bandwidth: 48GB/s

Technically a graphics card

Can play CSGO and LoL at >60FPS

No PEG power connection

Only slightly faster than Intel UHD 630

Price isn't very compelling

Boost Clock: 1100MHz | Memory: Shared system RAM | Stream Processors: 512 | Memory Bandwidth: 34.1-51.2GB/s (shared)

'Free' with Ryzen APU (cost about as much as GT 1030)

Can usually break 60fps in CSGO and LoL

Matches budget dedicated GPUs

Ryzen 3 2200G is relatively slow

Needs faster DDR4 RAM to reach potential

So there you have it—all the graphics cards you can buy right now, (roughly) ranked by performance. If you're interested in more detailed comparisons, check out our Best Graphics Cards guide. We also have a frequently-updated list of the best graphics cards deals.

If you have an older GPU and want to know where it sits in the list, here's the quick rundown of Nvidia's 10-series cards. The GTX 1080 Ti ranks just below the 2080, but ahead of the Radeon VII. The GTX 1080 comes in just ahead of the RX Vega 64, with the GTX 1070 Ti effectively tied with the Vega 64 (just a hair slower). The GTX 1070 meanwhile comes in about 5-8 percent below the RX Vega 56, a few percent ahead of the GTX 1660 Ti.

Going back another generation to Nvidia's 900-series and AMD's R9 series, things get a bit messier. The GTX 980 Ti is about 10 percent below the GTX 1070, and the R9 Fury X is about 5-10 percent slower than the 980 Ti. The R9 Fury and R9 Nano drop another 10-15 percent relative to the Fury X, with the Nano being very close to the GTX 980 in performance. The 980 also roughly matches the GTX 1060 6GB, along with the R9 390X. The R9 390 is a bit slower (5-10 percent), but thanks to its 8GB VRAM, it's 10-15 percent faster than the GTX 970. The even older R9 290X is basically a tie with the R9 390, with the R9 290 dropping 10 percent (basically tying the GTX 970). Finally, the R9 380 and 380X typically beat the GTX 1050 Ti, while Nvidia GTX 960 and 950 offer nearly the same performance as the GTX 1050 Ti and 1050, respectively. Anything below these cards is ripe for an upgrade.

