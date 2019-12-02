Grab this Cyber Monday gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti for $1,000

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

There's no shortage of deals on gaming laptops this Cyber Monday (Sunday?), but it's never a bad thing to have more options. Right now you can get a Dell G3 15 laptop with a Core i7 CPU and GTX 1660 Ti graphics card for just $999.99 at Best Buy, a $200 reduction from the original MSRP.

This specific model offers a large 15.6-inch 1080p screen, an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. All that is packed into a frame less than an inch thick.

While there are plenty of other GTX 1660 Ti laptops already on sale for under $1,000, most of them have Core i5 processors instead of the i7 in this model. With that hardware, you'll be able to play just about every game under the sun without issue.

If this laptop isn't quite what you're looking for, don't fret—we have a bunch more early Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for ya.

