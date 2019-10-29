Grab this cheap Alienware PC deal: a 2080-powered Aurora desktop for $1,399

Dell has got a big sale on one hell of a system. Today's cheap Alienware PC deal is the Aurora R8 with an RTX 2080 8GB graphics card, an i7-8700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD/1TB HDD combo. At first glance, it's going for $1,749.99 after the $355 instant discount: not bad for a build that normally goes for $2,100.

However, there's more: if you use promo code AFF350AW at checkout, you'll get an extra $350 dollars off, bringing the price down to $1399.99. We've seen a similar build on sale a while back but this seems the cheapest price it's been this year.

Our only complaint about this rig is we wished it had a newer processor like an i7-9700K. With all the money you saved you should consider looking at some of the best gaming monitors to complement your new PC.

If you're not feeling this one, there will be plenty of desktops in the best Black Friday deals which are coming your way at the end of November. It's a great time of year to be upgrading, whether you're building your own or just getting a fresh pre-built PC.