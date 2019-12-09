Grab the Logitech G203 Prodigy mouse for just $19

The Logitech G203 Prodigy has earned a spot in our best gaming mouse roundup, thanks to its ultra-low price point. It usually costs around $21 on Amazon and other retailers, but Dell is currently selling it for just $18.99. Sure, that's only $2, but it's also 10 percent off.

The G203 is a fairly basic gaming mouse, but still offers a 6,000 DPI sensor, a total of six customizable buttons, a compact design inspired by the classic Logitech G100S, and even lighting (though only blue, not RGB).

This mouse doesn't have the best sensor around, considering other mice can easily reach 16,000 DPI, but the super-low price makes up for it. If you don't need fancy RGB lighting or twitch-sensitive sensors, or if you're looking for a backup mouse, this is a solid option.