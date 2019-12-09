Grab the Logitech G203 Prodigy mouse for just $19

The Logitech G203 Prodigy has earned a spot in our best gaming mouse roundup, thanks to its ultra-low price point. It usually costs around $21 on Amazon and other retailers, but Dell is currently selling it for just $18.99. Sure, that's only $2, but it's also 10 percent off.
The G203 is a fairly basic gaming mouse, but still offers a 6,000 DPI sensor, a total of six customizable buttons, a compact design inspired by the classic Logitech G100S, and even lighting (though only blue, not RGB).
Logitech G203 Prodigy Wired Gaming Mouse | $18.99 (~$3 off)
This mouse doesn't have the best sensor around, considering other mice can easily reach 16,000 DPI, but the super-low price makes up for it. If you don't need fancy RGB lighting or twitch-sensitive sensors, or if you're looking for a backup mouse, this is a solid option.