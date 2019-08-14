Grab a Lenovo Legion gaming laptop for $200 off during their back-to-school sale

It's back to school season (apparently), but even if you're not a student or shopping for one there are some tasty deals circulating on electronics. Amongst a raft of Lenovo discounts is a price cut on a Legion Y540 laptop, down $200 to only $1,200 during their current sale with coupon code BACK2SCHOOL4U. You may need to click the View and Customize button or scroll down to the bottom of the page to see the model we're highlighting (elegantly named the 81Q40007US), but there are a handful of other configurations on sale as well.

This version packs a very capable GTX 1660 Ti GPU, one of Nvidia's "Turing architecture in a Pascal shell" cards. It takes advantage of some of the advances in the RTX series of cards but without the dedicated cores for ray tracing and DLSS, meaning it costs less than an RTX but is more efficient than its GTX brethren. It's a powerful card that can easily deliver crisp gameplay on the Legion's FHD display, especially as it's paired with a 9th Gen Core i7-9750H and 16GB of DDR4-2666. That aforementioned display is also a generous 17.3 inches, plenty of real estate to soak in every glorious detail of the current generation of games.

