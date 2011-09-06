Golden Joysticks 2011: the shortlisting

For the first time, this year's Golden Joysticks nominations have been made by a team of Future's fightiest editors, including our very own Tim. See him screaming, Official Playstation Magazine's Ben Wilson rending his garments in rage and Official Xbox Magazine's Jon Hicks hide under a table the video account above. It's far less traumatic than the real meeting used to decide the final nominees, but you get a good idea.

You can vote now over on the Golden Joysticks site . If you vote in all 14 categories, you'll be in with a chance to win a top of the range Alienware laptop , and all of the games nominated for prizes in the Golden Joysticks 2011.