Popular

GOG takes your mind off the end of the world with a massive sale event

By

GOG.com are preparing for the coming apocalypse with their End of the World sale - a sort of everything must go event in which they expect everything to be gone.

Okay, so in reality it's just a particularly deal heavy, cataclysmic variant of the Christmas sale they launched last week. Highlights are too numerous to mention, but there are individual sales on The Witcher 2 and FTL , along with package deals on series like Might and Magic , Ultima and Telltale's adventure games .

There are also some themed bundles, best of which is probably the Cyberpunk and Steampunk , which will net you the first two Deus Ex's, all three Thief games and Anachronox. There's also some great indie stuff, like this selection of Introversion games that also comes with the brilliant SpaceChem.

The deal ends in around 22 hours, which is slightly before the civilisation turns off the lights. Although thinking about it, this probably isn't the best timing. If the world really does end on Friday, there's no way you're completing all of that.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments