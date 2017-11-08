GOG adds trio of Sierra classics from the '90s

GOG has a fruitful history of revitalising older games on its digital storefront—and its latest gathering of classics dips into the '90s. If you were playing videogames in the first half of that decade, prepare to feel old. If you you weren't, these classics are worth a punt at just £4.59/$5.99 each.

Launching in 1990, 1991 and 1995 respectively, Rise of the Dragon, Heart of China and Conqueror A.D. 1086 are now available on GOG, optimised for modern systems and DRM-free.

From front to back, Rise of the Dragon from Dynamix is a noir-meets-cyberpunk graphic adventure game that was praised for its then state of the art visuals and engaging storytelling. Admittedly, I only vaguely remember Rise of the Dragon, but I do properly recall Heart of China—another story-driven adventure game from the same dev that arrived in 1991 and played like an interactive graphic novel.

I was too young to appreciate the scope of HoC at launch, but I remember revisiting it several years later and being impressed by its cast of personable characters, and the degree of choice it offered players.

Courtesy of the folks at World of Longplays, here's HoC in motion:

Software Sorcery's Conqueror A.D. 1086 marks the third of GOG's Sierra inductees, which is as much about strategy as it is micromanagement. You'll balance real-time, first-person POV combat with isometric tactical warfare as you strive for land, wealth and power. Good luck.

Check out Rise of the Dragon, Heart of China and Conqueror A.D. 1086 on GOG via the appropriate links.