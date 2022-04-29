Go into this weekend saving good money on our favorite Lenovo gaming laptop

As we approach summer, instead of investing in a BBQ grill or a pair of overpriced shades, why not invest in a new gaming laptop? Walmart has a deal on a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro for $1,399. It's $300 off its usual listing price, and it has the hardware for some serious gaming.

This 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM 3200MHz, and an RTX 3070. The 3070 gives you a nice balance between performance and cost.

The Legion 5 Pro should be able to get you some decent gaming performance at 1080p on high settings through the monitor that does support native 1600p. The 165Hz IPS display should provide a smooth-looking experience.

I reviewed this identical configuration last year and fell in love with it. If I remember correctly, I said, "the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a stand-out gaming laptop that gives you an excellent display and good gaming performance for under $1,700." I also really like that it crammed a number pad on the side without making the keyboard feel crowded.

What I found subpar about the Legion 5 Pro is mediocre speakers, terrible microphone, and blurry 720p webcam. Again, we have an issue with another great laptop deal with a woefully small 512GB SSD. You're saving a couple of hundred bucks, considering upgrading to a 1TB SSD down the road.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro | Nvidia RTX 3070 |AMD Ryzen 7 5800H |16-inch | 165Hz | 16GB RAM| 512GB SSD| $1699 $1399 at Walmart (save $300)

Lenovo's impressive mid-tier gaming laptop packs a lot of power for only $1,399. It offers excellent performance on a colorful QHD display at 165Hz.

As Lenovo gears up for 2022's release of its Legion laptops, expect to see a lot of last year's models up for discount at various retailers throughout the summer. Though out of the ones I've seen so far, this Legion 5 Pro hits the sweet spot between price and power. No wonder it still sits as one of the best gaming laptops you can buy right now.