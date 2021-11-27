Gigabyte's G27Q is one of our favorite monitors and it's on sale for $260

This may not be the biggest deal we’ve collected this Black Friday when it comes to dollars off, but it’s on one of our favourite gaming monitors of the past year, so we have to share it with you.

Newegg is currently selling the Gigabyte G27Q 27” gaming monitor for $279.99. That’s $50 off, when down from the regular price listing of $392.99. But there’s a little more to this deal. Entering the BFFRDY55 at checkout can get you another $20 off, and we think $70 off our current favourite monitor is definitely a worthy deal.

This particular model is 144Hz with a 2560 x 1440 IPS Display. It’s got the gamer approved 1ms response time, and HDR400. Even though it’s Black Friday, this isn’t actually the cheapest we’ve seen this unit. Back in July it was on sale for about the same with the added discount code, so don’t be too surprised if you see this one come back around again in the future.

$329.99 Gigabyte G27Q | 2560x1440 | 144Hz | FreeSync Premium | $329.99 $259.99 at Newegg (save $70)

This is our top choice among FreeSync monitors, and you can get it at a sweet price right now. Be sure to use coupon code BFFRDY55 at checkout for the full discount.

That being said, it’s still a great pick. This monitor looks plain on the outside and packs surprising punch on the inside. Our reviewer Kizito Katawonga, complimented it as “...one of the best gaming monitors I've had the pleasure of using this year.”

“Not only does it have a gorgeous, vibrant panel, but it's also HDR capable and packs plenty of useful features designed to enhance your gaming pleasure.”

It made it into our list of best FreeSync monitors, and that’s when it’s at full price, so even though this may not be a brand new deal to blow your socks off, it’s still a great mid-range monitor on sale.

