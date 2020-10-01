Gigabyte registers four Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards

Four Gigabyte graphics cards suspected of being Nvidia's unreleased RTX 3060 Ti have been registered on the Eurasion Economic Commission (EEC) database. Appearing yesterday, the four cards all feature the same tell-tale product SKU: 'GV-N306T'.

There are four models of the N306T card now registered on the electronics database for the EEC:

GV-N306TAORUS M-8GD

GV-N306TGAMING OC-8GD

GV-N306TEAGLE OC-8GD

GV-N306TEAGLE-8GD

Existing Gigabyte RTX 30-series graphics cards all bear similar SKUs. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G has the product code: GV-N3080GAMING OC-10GD

By that logic, we're looking at the RTX 3060 Ti having 8GB of VRAM. There was never an RTX 2060 Ti, but that would have the RTX 3060 Ti arriving with a larger VRAM to the 6GB found within the RTX 2060.

While both the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 feature GDDR6X memory, the RTX 3070 does not. That would suggest any cards below it in the stack, such as the RTX 3060 Ti, would also come with the standard GDDR6 memory specification. That's not to say there couldn't be some improvements on speed and available bandwidth, however.

The listing on the EEC database could indicate that the RTX 3060 Ti could arrive this side of New Year—perhaps as an attempted spoiler on AMD's RX 6000-series (RDNA 2) lineup that's set to be announced on October 28.

The RTX 3060 Ti may even launch ahead of the RTX 3060, which would mark a departure from Nvidia's usual launch MO.

This most recent leak only further strengthens previous specifications and release information posited by VideoCardz, citing two industry sources. This suggests that the RTX 3060 Ti will come with 4,864 CUDA cores.

There is one catch, however, and that's how often manufacturers just register a heap of generic, or expected, names across the web in order to cover their back. This doesn't appear to be the case here today, but it's something to always be considerate of with these pre-announcement leaks.